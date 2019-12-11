Interesting ways of boosting your immunity

There are some unconventional ways of keeping healthy. Find out here. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There are some unconventional ways of keeping healthy. Find out here. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Who does not want to stay healthy? A big part of staying in the pink of health requires you to stay physically active, get sufficient sleep, and eat nutritious food. But, in addition to this, there are some other interesting things that guarantee you both mental and physical well-being. Here are some of them; read on.

Laughing

The adage, ‘laughter is the best medicine’, may have some weight to it. Experts say that laughing wholeheartedly helps the body decrease its levels of stress hormone, cortisol. This, in turn, can lower the blood pressure and increase the flow of oxygen in the body. All these things can boost your immunity and keep you healthy. We suggest you laugh it out every day.

Being a bit untidy

Too much tidiness can cost you your health. In fact, keeping yourself and your surroundings too clean can actually weaken your immune system, believe experts. Some of us have the habit of keeping our house squeaky clean. This can reduce our exposure to germs and bacteria. And when we are occasionally exposed, it can make us severely sick. Go ahead and keep things a bit messy.

Living in rural areas

Unlike the fast urban life, rural areas are slower and more natural. When you live away from the city crowd, and say, on a farm, you expose yourself to a wider range of bacteria which can challenge your immune system for the better.

Taking rest

Remember that resting every now and then is essential, too. While staying physically active and exercising every day can do wonders for your health, doing it excessively can be counter-intuitive. Too much exercising can actually bring down your immunity. You should know when it is okay to skip the gym.

Staying optimistic

Just like laughing, staying positive and optimistic about things can benefit you. Looking at the brighter side of things and reasoning with life can make your mental health flourish. So, even when you face challenges, you come out stronger both mentally and physically. This, however, needs practice and an open mind.

