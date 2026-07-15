Insulin resistance and infertility: Why young Indians are struggling to conceive

Young Indians are struggling to get pregnant — and experts seem to have figured out the problem. According to them, insulin resistance, a hidden metabolic disorder that affects most people unknowingly, is the culprit. In this condition, the body’s tissues stop responding to insulin, which controls blood sugar levels.

Dr Ajantha Boopathi, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Chennai, says that insulin resistance is showing up more as a kind of overlooked contributor to infertility, especially among young Indians. People usually tie it to diabetes, but it starts way before that, and it keeps reaching into more than just blood sugar control.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“When the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin, the pancreas compensates by making more insulin. And if those high levels stay around for a while, they can disturb the subtle hormonal harmony that reproduction really needs,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Dr Boopathi explains that for women, insulin resistance is often tied to PMOS (earlier PCOS), which is one of the main causes of infertility. “Higher insulin nudges the ovaries toward making extra androgens. Those hormones can affect ovulation, throw off menstrual regularity, and even lower the overall egg quality,” she says, adding that even women who do not have PCOS can still see reduced fertility if insulin resistance is left alone and not properly addressed.

During fertility treatment, uncontrolled insulin resistance has also been related to lower implantation chances, a higher likelihood of miscarriage, and pregnancy-related complications, she points out.

Dr Priyanka Reddy, Consultant – Infertility Specialist, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Bangalore, adds that a common reason for this issue is people’s lack of understanding of proper nutrition. “The tendency of people is to believe that if they just refrain from eating sweets, then they are in a safe zone, while ignoring the threats involved in consuming refined carbohydrates. But foods such as poha, idli, and dosa contain a high amount of carbohydrates and consumption of these foods leads to a quick rise in blood sugar level,” she mentions.

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Men are also to blame. (Magnific) Men are also to blame. (Magnific)

Even men are at risk

The impact is not limited to women. Dr Boopathi says that for men, insulin resistance can still sneak in and contribute to obesity, long-term inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and oxidative stress — and all of that may impair sperm count, movement, and DNA integrity.

Which is why infertility should be looked at as a couple problem, not just because of only one partner.

According to her, a major reason insulin resistance is often overlooked is that it can stay quiet for years. A person might have normal blood sugar on paper, while there is still underlying metabolic dysfunction happening underneath. “Clues like growing abdominal fat, acanthosis nigricans (darkening in skin folds), irregular periods, or even a family history of diabetes should nudge clinicians to dig a bit deeper and run more tests,” Dr Boopathi elaborates.

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Silver lining

However, the encouraging part is that insulin resistance is frequently reversible, or at least noticeably improvable.

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Optimising weight, regular movement, better sleep, stress management, and a well-rounded diet with more fibre and protein but less refined carbohydrates can help bring metabolic function back into line,” Dr Boopathi suggests, adding that in some selected patients, medications may also be suggested. Acting early can improve fertility outcomes, and it also lowers the long-term risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and pregnancy-related complications, so it really belongs in preconception care.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.