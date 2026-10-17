Insulin resistance: How 5-7% weight loss and 150 minutes of exercise can help

Insulin resistance is often discussed as something that can be “reversed” with the right diet or exercise routine. But how quickly can the body actually become more sensitive to insulin?

According to Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology and Diabetology at PSRI Hospital, no single timeline applies to everyone. How quickly insulin sensitivity improves depends on several factors, including body weight, abdominal fat, physical activity, diet, sleep, genetics and whether a person has prediabetes or diabetes.

“There’s no time frame,” Dr Chawla said. However, some improvement in insulin sensitivity can occur within weeks of regular physical activity and dietary changes, while more substantial metabolic improvements generally take several months of consistent lifestyle changes.