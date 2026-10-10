Muscle, movement and meals: 4 ways to improve insulin sensitivity

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An Instagram reel by Aditi Agrawal, a certified fitness coach who has spent a decade studying molecular biology and cellular pathways, claims that improving insulin resistance doesn’t require extreme diets or eliminating entire food groups.
“Your skeletal muscle acts as the primary ‘glucose sink’ in your body, and making smart tweaks to your movement and nutrition gives you direct control over your blood sugar control,” she wrote in the caption.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Here are the 4 evidence-based strategies to reverse insulin resistance that she spoke about in the reel:
She also mentions that cellular adaptations can start in as little as 24 hours, even though systemic blood markers like HbA1c take 8 to 12 weeks to reflect progress.
We checked with experts to see whether they really work. But first, let’s understand what insulin resistance is.
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Dr Pallav Mishra, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Insulin resistance describes a situation in which the body’s cells do not respond effectively to insulin, the hormone responsible for helping glucose move from the bloodstream into cells. The body may initially compensate by producing more insulin, but over time this may become inadequate, increasing the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.”
The good news is that insulin sensitivity can be significantly improved through appropriate lifestyle changes.
Dr Mishra says, “The hacks suggested in the reel are generally healthy habits, but they should not be viewed as something miraculous that can reverse insulin resistance overnight.”
“Resistance training makes good sense because skeletal muscle plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, and regular exercise can improve insulin sensitivity. A combination of resistance training and aerobic exercise is generally a good approach,” he explains.
Exercising after meals can also be beneficial.
Dr Mishra says, “Physical activity after eating helps muscles use circulating glucose, which can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. However, this does not mean you need to do a strenuous workout after every meal; even moderate activity can be useful.”
He also suggests including protein and fibre with meals.
“Fibre-rich foods can slow the rise in blood sugar after eating and promote satiety, while protein can also help with fullness and blood sugar regulation. You don’t need to eliminate carbohydrates completely. Instead, the focus should be on choosing appropriate portions and higher-quality carbohydrate sources as part of a balanced diet,” Dr Mishra says.
Dr Mishra says the claim about increasing mitochondrial density is “technically valid in the context of exercise adaptations, but it should not be presented as a standalone or ‘magic’ solution for insulin resistance.”
“Improvements in insulin sensitivity result from multiple physiological adaptations to regular physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits,” he adds.
Substantial evidence shows that physical activity, including resistance training, along with balanced nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting adequate, good-quality sleep can improve insulin sensitivity.
“However, the extent and speed of improvement vary considerably from person to person, and these measures should be viewed as supportive lifestyle interventions rather than a guaranteed cure,” Dr Mishra warns.
For people with diabetes who require medication, lifestyle changes should complement, not replace, standard medical treatment. Medication should never be started, stopped or changed based on social media advice. Anyone with diabetes or concerns about insulin resistance should discuss their individual treatment and lifestyle plan with their doctor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.