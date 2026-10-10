Muscle, movement and meals: 4 ways to improve insulin sensitivity

Strength training can improve insulin sensitivity by helping skeletal muscles use glucose more effectively. (Image Source: Pexels)

An Instagram reel by Aditi Agrawal, a certified fitness coach who has spent a decade studying molecular biology and cellular pathways, claims that improving insulin resistance doesn’t require extreme diets or eliminating entire food groups.

“Your skeletal muscle acts as the primary ‘glucose sink’ in your body, and making smart tweaks to your movement and nutrition gives you direct control over your blood sugar control,” she wrote in the caption.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What the Reel says

Here are the 4 evidence-based strategies to reverse insulin resistance that she spoke about in the reel: