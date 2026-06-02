Beyond diabetes: 6 dangerous health conditions triggered by insulin resistance

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Insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, is most commonly associated with diabetes and metabolic disorders. However, emerging evidence suggests a potential link between insulin resistance and migraines.
Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of Endocrinology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explains, “While not definitively proven, studies indicate that insulin resistance may be a contributing factor to migraines. Impaired glucose metabolism could play a role in migraine pathophysiology, affecting the severity and frequency of headaches.”
Research supports this, showing that individuals with insulin resistance often experience more frequent and severe migraines. Higher fasting insulin levels have been positively correlated with increased migraine episodes, emphasising the importance of addressing insulin sensitivity in managing such neurological conditions.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian & diabetes educator, adds, “Addressing insulin resistance early through dietary and lifestyle changes can significantly improve overall health and reduce the risks associated with this condition.”
Beyond its potential role in migraines, insulin resistance is a well-documented precursor to several chronic health issues. Dr Kapoor highlights the range of conditions associated with this metabolic dysfunction:
Improving insulin sensitivity is crucial for reducing its wide-ranging health impacts, Malhotra said. Here are key strategies:
By adopting these measures and consulting healthcare professionals, individuals can effectively manage insulin resistance, potentially mitigating its association with migraines and other health conditions.