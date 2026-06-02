Beyond diabetes: 6 dangerous health conditions triggered by insulin resistance

Beyond its potential role in migraines, insulin resistance is a well-documented precursor to several chronic health issues

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Discover the surprising link between insulin resistance and migraines, explained by experts.Discover the surprising link between insulin resistance and migraines, explained by experts. (Source: Freepik)
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Insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, is most commonly associated with diabetes and metabolic disorders. However, emerging evidence suggests a potential link between insulin resistance and migraines.

Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of Endocrinology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explains, “While not definitively proven, studies indicate that insulin resistance may be a contributing factor to migraines. Impaired glucose metabolism could play a role in migraine pathophysiology, affecting the severity and frequency of headaches.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Research supports this, showing that individuals with insulin resistance often experience more frequent and severe migraines. Higher fasting insulin levels have been positively correlated with increased migraine episodes, emphasising the importance of addressing insulin sensitivity in managing such neurological conditions.

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian & diabetes educator, adds, “Addressing insulin resistance early through dietary and lifestyle changes can significantly improve overall health and reduce the risks associated with this condition.”

diabetes Insulin resistance is the hallmark of type 2 diabetes (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Broader health implications of insulin resistance

Beyond its potential role in migraines, insulin resistance is a well-documented precursor to several chronic health issues. Dr Kapoor highlights the range of conditions associated with this metabolic dysfunction:

  1. Diabetes: Insulin resistance is the hallmark of type 2 diabetes, occurring when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to compensate for cellular resistance.
  2. Hypertension and Cardiovascular Disease: Insulin resistance contributes to high blood pressure, elevated triglycerides, and low HDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
  3. Obesity: The condition promotes fat storage, especially in the abdominal area, contributing to obesity.
  4. Fatty Liver Disease: Excess fat accumulation in the liver, known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), can lead to inflammation and liver damage.
  5. PCOS: Insulin resistance exacerbates hormonal imbalances in polycystic ovary syndrome, affecting menstrual cycles and fertility.
  6. Chronic Inflammation: Persistent insulin resistance triggers low-grade inflammation, which is a common underlying factor in many chronic diseases.

Managing insulin resistance

Improving insulin sensitivity is crucial for reducing its wide-ranging health impacts, Malhotra said. Here are key strategies:

  • Regular Exercise: Incorporating aerobic and strength-training exercises helps enhance insulin sensitivity.
  • Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fiber, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats supports metabolic health.
  • Weight Management: Reducing even 5–10% of body weight can significantly improve insulin sensitivity.
  • Adequate Sleep: Quality sleep is vital in regulating insulin levels and overall metabolic function.

By adopting these measures and consulting healthcare professionals, individuals can effectively manage insulin resistance, potentially mitigating its association with migraines and other health conditions.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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