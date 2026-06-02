Beyond diabetes: 6 dangerous health conditions triggered by insulin resistance

Discover the surprising link between insulin resistance and migraines, explained by experts. (Source: Freepik)

Insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, is most commonly associated with diabetes and metabolic disorders. However, emerging evidence suggests a potential link between insulin resistance and migraines.

Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of Endocrinology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explains, “While not definitively proven, studies indicate that insulin resistance may be a contributing factor to migraines. Impaired glucose metabolism could play a role in migraine pathophysiology, affecting the severity and frequency of headaches.”

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Research supports this, showing that individuals with insulin resistance often experience more frequent and severe migraines. Higher fasting insulin levels have been positively correlated with increased migraine episodes, emphasising the importance of addressing insulin sensitivity in managing such neurological conditions.