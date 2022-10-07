scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Do experts recommend the reuse of insulin syringes?

Insulin can be given in different ways: syringe, pen, or pump, depending on the patient's insulin dose, comfort level, cost factors, and doctor's recommendation

insulin syringeHere's what to keep in mind when reusing insulin syringes (Source: Pixabay)

Many people with diabetes use insulin syringes (often multiple times a day) to administer the insulin dose prescribed by their treating doctor. While in type 1 diabetes, the body can’t make its own insulin to regulate blood sugar levels, in type 2 diabetes, the body can’t use insulin efficiently or make enough of it, prompting the use of insulin injection. According to healthline.com, insulin can be given in different ways: syringe, pen, or pump, which is usually decided in consultation with the doctor depending on one’s insulin dose, comfort level, and cost factors. Many a time, however, these syringes are often used and reused by people for weeks or even months at a stretch, experts say. But should syringes, even if being used by only one person, be reused?

According to Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, reusing insulin pen needles could lead to an increase in the bacterial growth on the needle which could make one experience pain when injecting. This, in turn, can lead to bruising and/or bleeding when inserting or withdrawing the needle, along with an increased risk of lipohypertrophy (lumpy skin), and the risk of the very fine tip of the needle breaking off.

More than that, reusing an insulin needle could potentially lead to severe infection, particularly in immunocompromised patients, as noted in a 2020 case where a 71-year-old female patient developed abdominal primary cutaneous mucormycosis, reported MPR, an e-prescribing service for healthcare professionals.

Also Read |Does daily dose of insulin increase risk of cancer in patients with type 1 diabetes?

At the 2017- Forum for Injection Technique and Therapy Expert Recommendations (Fitter) India, experts pointed out that needle re-use is “disturbingly high”. Quoting the global insulin injection technique questionnaire survey (ITQ), conducted among 14,000 patients from over 400 centres in 42 countries, the forum noted that a total of 55.8 percent of interviewed patients reuse their syringes for insulin use, mostly for convenience or to save costs. The survey also highlighted that about 40 percent used their pen needles more than five times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

They further that the “shortest needles (currently 4mm in pens and 6mm in syringes) are safe, effective, and less painful and should be the first line of choice in all patient categories”.

“Shorter needles can provide safety from injecting into the muscle, as an insulin injection in the muscle may lead to hypoglycemia,” Subhankar Chowdhury, professor and head, Department of Endocrinology, IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, said at the forum.

diabetes Diabetes is a disease of complications and, most of the time, people don’t get any symptoms related to them early on during the course of the disease. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Pre-sterilised insulin syringes should not be re-sterilised by an individual as it is dangerous and may result in an injection abscess, Dr Anil Bhoraskar, senior diabetologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim and secretary, Diabetic Association of India (Scientific Section) told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

“Insulin syringes as well as needles are to be used only once and then discarded after use. Additionally, reusing needles is not advisable because they become blunt and hurt more. Even if the injection is only administered once each day, the syringes and needles needs to be changed regularly. It is advised not to interchange needles for two different brands of injections,” he said.

Also Read |Nutritionist suggests ways to ‘reverse insulin resistance’

Dr Bhoraskar warned that continuing to use the same syringe “could potentially have a negative impact on health and result in hospitalisation“. “Also, never use the same syringe on two different people since this could spread infection. A blunt needle can result in a hematoma, so diabetic patients who are also on blood thinners should avoid using the needles more than once,” he said.

How to safely dispose off syringes and lancets?

According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

*After you’ve given yourself an insulin shot, put your syringe directly into a strong plastic or metal container with a tight cap or lid. After you use a lancet, you can put it into the same container.

Advertisement

*Don’t try to bend, break, or put the cap back on your needle…you might hurt yourself!

*When the container is full and tightly sealed with heavy-duty tape, throw it out in the trash. Don’t put this container in your recycling bin.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:20:19 am
Next Story

Catherine Called Birdy movie review: Lena Dunham’s medieval comedy worships at the altar of Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ernaux
As Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature, a look at the past winners of the prestigious global award
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement