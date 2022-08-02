scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Struggling with insomnia? Practise these five yoga asanas for better sleep

"Next time if you are awake till late in the night, stop stalking on social media or binge-watching shows, practice these Yoga asanas instead and see the difference for yourself," the expert wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 9:40:01 pm
The time of day when you take your medicine can also affect how well it works and how severe any side effects might be. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

No matter what you eat or how much you exercise, one of the most crucial indicators of a healthy lifestyle is quality sleep. However, due to several factors, many people struggle to get a good night’s sleep and end up feeling tired and lethargic all day. Sleep deprivation is also linked to irritation, heart diseases, diabetes, and hypertension, among other things.

As such, it is necessary to ensure that your body relaxes at the end of the day and you get quality sleep. “Today, many people, especially young adults, struggle with falling asleep night after night. But a regular bedtime yoga routine can help to manage symptoms of insomnia and relax the body which can help you fall asleep quicker,” yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani wrote, sharing five yoga asanas that “can help you sleep faster and improve your quality of sleep as well”.

Take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga) 

Uttanasana variation

*Stand straight with your feet together and fold your hands.
*Now bend your knees slightly and fold your torso over your legs. Move from the hips, and not the lower back.
*Lift the kneecaps and spiral your inner thighs back. Keep the legs straight.
*Extend your torso down, ensuring your hips stay above your ankles.

Butterfly pose

*Lie with your hips against the wall and legs stretched out.
*Bend the knee, place the soles of your feet together, and open up the knees.
*Press the thighs gently.

Butterfly pose can help beat insomnia (Source: Pexels)

Viparita Karani

*Lie down on the floor and place your hips closer to the wall.
*Now, lift your legs against the wall; ensure that both legs are pointed vertically facing the ceiling.
*As the legs are kept against the wall, try to consciously relax each part of the body.
*Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Maintain the position for at least 20 minutes.
*To come out of the pose, bend the knees first and push yourself away from the wall.

Sarvangasana

*Get into Savasana (corpse pose).
*Now, bring together your feet and place your hand sideways close to your body.
*Bring your legs close to your chest.
*Lift your lower body slowly
*Take your hands, place them on your back and slowly lift your legs up.
*Your entire body should be in a straight line with your upper arm supporting your back.
*Hold the pose – begin with 10 seconds – breathe normally.
*Now, slowly fold your leg from the knee.
*With the support of your hands, get your upper body down.
*Get back on the mat and rest. Lie down in Savasana for as long as you held Sarvangasana. Don’t get up with a jerk instantly after finishing it.

Brahmari pranayama

*Push the front flap of the ear with the thumbs to shut out outer noise, close the eyes and cover with the fingers.
*Take a deep inhalation to your natural full lung capacity and as you exhale a long and slow breath, produce a deep bumblebee humming sound.
*Allow the vibration to fill your entire upper body (head, throat, chest and abdomen).
*Repeat 8-10 times.

“So, next time if you are awake till late in the night, stop stalking on social media or binge-watching shows, practice these yoga asanas instead and see the difference for yourself,” the expert concluded.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:40:01 pm

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies
This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
