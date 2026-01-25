Inside Alia Bhatt’s ‘miserable’ leg day: Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Alia Bhatt is known to be particular about her health — from choosing the right food to working out, her daily routine is a balance of everything. It was quite evident in a recent Instagram video from her fitness instructor, Karan Sawhney, which showed the actor engrossed in a strenuous workout routine that included strength training and a “miserable leg day.”
From walking on a treadmill to jumping squats, her strength day seems strenuous. How do these exercises, especially when done daily, help us?
According to Dr Swapnil Zambare, Consultant Arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, “Beginners often copy routines exactly as they see online, but the safer way is to tone things down at first. Weighted squats can be done with just body weight until balance and posture feel steady. For the resistance-band moves, starting with lighter bands will prevent undue strain on the shoulders or knees.”
He added that slow jogging and brisk walking are great ways to build up stamina during treadmill runs, as demonstrated by Alia in the video. “Avoiding any kind of shock to the joints. In this way, small progressions maintain the effectiveness of the workout and protect the body from injury.”
View this post on Instagram
Dr Swapnil explained, “The routine that spreads the effort across all three tends to work the most: strength training increases muscle activity, further supporting fat burning over time; cardio elevates heart rate for burning immediate calories; and flexibility work keeps joints mobile. Most people do well with a mix of 3–4 days of strength, 2–3 days of cardio, and short flexibility sessions daily to stay injury-free.”
However, people should avoid these common mistakes, emphasised the doctor:
“These common mistakes include rushing through movements, lifting heavier than necessary, locking the knees, or letting the back round.” Most aches and injuries can be prevented by slowing down, watching form in a mirror, increasing weight only when posture feels stable, and warming up for 5–7 minutes before starting, he added.
Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining steady energy levels, the doctor said. “Simple combinations like a banana with a handful of nuts or a slice of toast with peanut butter before the strength session work great. A mix of protein and carbs like eggs with whole grains, yoghurt with fruit, or paneer with vegetables after the workout helps muscles recover and reduces soreness.”
Ameesha Patel believes in embracing the inherent differences between genders, with women embracing their softness and charm and men displaying chivalrous behavior. Psychologist Priya Parulekar suggests that women in survival mode may develop more masculine traits, making it important to look for consistency in a healthy masculine partner.