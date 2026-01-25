Inside Alia Bhatt’s ‘miserable’ leg day: Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition

Alia Bhatt is known to be particular about her health — from choosing the right food to working out, her daily routine is a balance of everything. It was quite evident in a recent Instagram video from her fitness instructor, Karan Sawhney, which showed the actor engrossed in a strenuous workout routine that included strength training and a “miserable leg day.”

From walking on a treadmill to jumping squats, her strength day seems strenuous. How do these exercises, especially when done daily, help us?

According to Dr Swapnil Zambare, Consultant Arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, “Beginners often copy routines exactly as they see online, but the safer way is to tone things down at first. Weighted squats can be done with just body weight until balance and posture feel steady. For the resistance-band moves, starting with lighter bands will prevent undue strain on the shoulders or knees.”