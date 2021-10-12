‘I have a lot of deep insecurities’: Megan Fox opens up about ‘body dysmorphia’

A lot of people around the world suffer from insecurities about their body, which causes them to be conscious about their appearance. But it takes courage to open up about these feelings, especially if you are a celebrity.

Actor Megan Fox has admitted that she is not all that confident about her body, and that she suffers from body dysmorphia. The 35-year-old shared this with British GQ Style, whom she gave a joint interview with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

“Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities,” she was quoted as saying.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” the Transformers actor said.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Dr Prerna Kohli, an eminent psychologist and founder of MindTribe, had previously explained body dysmorphia as “a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder” in which the individual who suffers believes “one part of his or her body or his or her entire body has some deficit. This deficit is usually not seen by others. The individual can see these minor flaws quite vividly that make them feel embarrassed; they are likely to avoid social interactions due to the anxiety that results from the perceived flaws.”

According to a People magazine report, Fox had previously discussed other mental health issues, stating that she had reached a “breaking point” after the release of her 2009 film Jennifer’s Body, because she was “consistently being sexualised in films and media”.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” the actor had said at the time.

In the GQ Style interview, Machine Gun Kelly also opened up about his past trauma, saying that his girlfriend “inspires” him to “work on his own issues” and be open about them with his fans. “I want to be as grounded as she is, but I’m not there yet. I’m open to it, but I don’t want to fool you like I’m there. She’s helped me realise that you can’t bury your trauma,” he said.

