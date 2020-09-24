Innovators are coming up with lightweight, cost-effective ventilators to tackle COVID-19

Innovative ventilator designed by Shreeyash Electro Medicals (Source: Marico Innovation Foundation)

Three innovative ‘Ventilators and other respiratory Solutions’ have been announced winners of the nationwide #Innovate2BeatCOVID Grand Challenge by Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) who will be offering Rs 85 lakhs in grants.

Harsh Mariwala, founder, Marico Innovation Foundation & Chairman of Marico Ltd, said in a press release, “Through this challenge we bring forth unique solutions that cater to the entire spectrum of current ventilator requirements all at a fraction of the cost of international counterparts. They are built by India with best in class features and technology with global applications. The devices are disruptive, accessible and affordable – which is exactly the need of the hour.”

MIF aims to boost the efforts of the selected innovators by providing access to business opportunities mentorship and guidance on business operations so that they can reach the right pockets of India.

The winners of the challenge include the following:

Ventilator by Shreeyash Electro Medicals Ventilator by Shreeyash Electro Medicals

*An indigenous ventilator designed by Shreeyash Electro Medicals with advanced features, available to hospitals at 20 per cent of the existing market prices to fight the pandemic, as per the press release. It has been deemed suitable for both adult and paediatric ICUs across the globe and can be used in both invasive and non-invasive modes. The device can also be set to an “automatic ventilation” mode, ensuring continued safe ventilation of an unattended patient. They are currently undergoing testing for safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment as per standard IEC 60601-1 by a NABL-accredited laboratory.

Read| The business of breathing: What does it take to build a ventilator, who can do it?

Ventilator by KPIT Ventilator by KPIT

*An ergonomically designed mechanism by KPIT Technologies that focuses on user-friendliness to create a completely automatic air compression system that substantially reduces cost compared to traditional critical care ventilators. KPIT’s ventilator is portable and compatible for different settings including remote medical facilities, ambulances and home-care. The 13 kg, lightweight-yet-mechanically sturdy device will be priced at 30 per cent of the similar devices in the market. It is currently undergoing testing for safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment as per standard IEC 60601-1 by a NABL-accredited laboratory.

Ventilator by Nocca Robotics Ventilator by Nocca Robotics

*An ICU ventilator designed by Nocca Robotics — specially adapted for remote and rural settings — that can be used for invasive requirements. This turbine-based ventilator eliminates the requirement of any compressed medical air to operator. It also comes with an in-built battery and claims to run the device for long hours in the event of a power cut-off. he ventilator has been tested for safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment by a NABL-accredited laboratory as per standard IEC 60601-1

“Our hope with these wonderful innovations is to see Indian entrepreneurs provide solutions that will address important healthcare needs – be it disruptive cost, comfort, or suffering of patient and frontline workers,” Amit Chandra, vice-chairperson, Marico Innovation Foundation, and chairman, Bain Capital India Office, was further quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd