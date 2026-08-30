Inhaled insulin vs injections: What’s the difference and who is it for?

A new term called insulin vapes has been making rounds on social media (Image: Freepik)

What if taking insulin didn’t always mean reaching for a needle? A newer way of delivering mealtime insulin involves inhaling it through a specialised device instead of injecting it under the skin.

While the internet is calling it “insulin vape”, medically there’s an important difference: this is a medical inhaler that delivers insulin powder to the lungs, allowing it to enter the bloodstream quickly.

So, how does inhaled insulin work, how fast does it act, and can anyone with diabetes use it?

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.