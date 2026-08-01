‘Inhale 4, exhale 6, pause 2’: Expert decodes the viral breathing hack for belly fat

Functional medicine practitioner Dr Ben Weitz recently claimed that a simple breathing technique could help unlock your body’s fat-burning potential. In a video, he suggested, “Unlock your belly fat potential by mastering your breath. Lengthening your exhale shifts you into a parasympathetic state, turning fat into fuel. Try this: Inhale 4, exhale 6, pause 2.”

The thought has left netizens wondering whether something as simple as changing the way you breathe can help melt stubborn belly fat. While slow, controlled breathing has well-established benefits for stress and relaxation, does it actually burn fat?

According to Dr Amit Saraf, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, the answer is more nuanced.