‘Inhale 4, exhale 6, pause 2’: Expert decodes the viral breathing hack for belly fat

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Functional medicine practitioner Dr Ben Weitz recently claimed that a simple breathing technique could help unlock your body’s fat-burning potential. In a video, he suggested, “Unlock your belly fat potential by mastering your breath. Lengthening your exhale shifts you into a parasympathetic state, turning fat into fuel. Try this: Inhale 4, exhale 6, pause 2.”
The thought has left netizens wondering whether something as simple as changing the way you breathe can help melt stubborn belly fat. While slow, controlled breathing has well-established benefits for stress and relaxation, does it actually burn fat?
According to Dr Amit Saraf, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, the answer is more nuanced.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Saraf explains that lengthening the exhalation does activate the parasympathetic nervous system, commonly known as the body’s “rest and digest” mode.
“This helps reduce stress, lower heart rate and promote a sense of calm. However, the claim that this alone can ‘turn fat into fuel’ or specifically reduce belly fat is an oversimplification,” he says.
He explains that fat loss occurs only when the body consistently uses more energy than it consumes.
“While breathing exercises may support overall well-being and healthy lifestyle habits, there is no strong scientific evidence to suggest that controlled breathing by itself directly burns abdominal fat or causes significant weight loss,” Dr Saraf adds.
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One reason the breathing technique has gained attention is its potential effect on cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. Chronic stress and persistently high cortisol levels have been linked to increased appetite, emotional eating and fat accumulation around the abdomen.
“Slow and controlled breathing can help reduce the body’s stress response by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. This may contribute to lowering cortisol levels, particularly in individuals experiencing chronic stress,” he explains.
However, he cautions against expecting dramatic results from breathing exercises alone. “The reduction in cortisol achieved through breathing alone is generally modest and should not be viewed as a standalone strategy for reducing abdominal fat,” he says.
Instead, breathing exercises work best alongside a healthy lifestyle that includes nutritious eating, regular exercise, quality sleep and effective stress management.
Although breathing techniques are not a magic solution for fat loss, Dr Saraf believes they can play a meaningful supporting role in a weight management plan.
“Breathing exercises can help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, enhance mental focus and encourage mindful eating, all of which contribute to healthier lifestyle choices,” he says.
He also notes that some people may experience improved exercise performance and faster recovery because controlled breathing promotes better oxygen utilisation and relaxation.
“Breathing exercises are not a substitute for a balanced diet, regular physical activity or medical treatment for obesity. Sustainable weight loss and reduction in belly fat require a combination of calorie control, exercise, adequate sleep, stress management and, where necessary, guidance from healthcare professionals,” says Dr Saraf.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.