Influenza A cases climbing amid Covid-19 reports: Doctors share key precautions

Dr Amit Thadani, a Mumbai-based surgeon, recently tweeted about a seemingly ongoing wave of influenza A cases. “There seems to be an ongoing wave of influenza A cases on a scale that I haven’t seen before in Mumbai. Almost epidemic-like. Take care, folks. Wear mask whenever outdoors,” he wrote in a post on X. As this comes amid Covid-19 cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh, which recorded two deaths and eight active cases, we asked experts about the rise and how to take precautionary steps.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Manas Mengar, senior consultant in pulmonology at KIMS Hospitals Thane, concurred that there has been a “visible increase in Influenza A infections over the past few weeks”. “While influenza typically peaks during the monsoon and winter months, the current rise has spread more widely than most people expect. This does not necessarily mean an epidemic, but it does show that the virus is actively circulating in the community,” said Dr Mengar.

Dr Samir Garde, director, Dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, also affirmed that this is something we commonly see “when weather conditions change”.

“Influenza A is a viral infection that spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It usually begins suddenly with high fever, body ache, sore throat, headache, dry cough and extreme tiredness. Unlike a common cold, influenza can make people feel significantly unwell within a few hours,” said Dr Garde.

Several factors are contributing to this. “Frequent travel, crowded indoor spaces, changing weather, and lower immunity in some individuals allow the virus to spread more easily,” said Dr Mengar.

Experts urge precaution (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Experts urge precaution (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most healthy individuals recover within 5–7 days with adequate rest, hydration and timely medical treatment. However, senior citizens, pregnant women, young children, people with diabetes, heart disease, asthma or weakened immunity are at a higher risk of developing complications such as pneumonia. “They should seek medical attention early rather than self-medicating. Vaccination against seasonal influenza remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups,” noted Dr Garde.

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As Covid-19 cases are also being reported, what should people watch out for, and how can they protect themselves?

Since Influenza A and Covid-19 share many symptoms, it is difficult to distinguish between them based on symptoms alone. People with severe illness, those at high risk, or individuals whose symptoms do not improve should consult a doctor, who may recommend appropriate testing. “The best protection against both infections continues to be simple measures such as frequent hand washing, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces when unwell, ensuring good ventilation and avoiding close contact with others if you develop fever or respiratory symptoms. Early diagnosis and responsible behaviour help protect not just the individual but the community as well,” said Dr Garde.

There seems to be an ongoing wave of influenza A cases on a scale that I haven’t seen before in Mumbai. Almost epidemic like. Take care, folks. Wear mask whenever outdoors. — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) July 14, 2026

Dr Mengar emphasised that rather than creating panic, the current situation calls for awareness and sensible precautions. “Respiratory viruses often circulate together, especially during certain seasons. Simple habits such as wearing masks in crowded places during outbreaks, maintaining good hand hygiene, and staying updated on vaccinations can help reduce the risk of infection and prevent severe illness,” said Dr Mengar.