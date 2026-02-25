Six red flags of inflammatory arthritis you can’t ignore: ‘Early symptoms often include…lasting more than 30 to 60 minutes’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Joint pain is often brushed off as a sign of ageing, overexertion, or temporary strain. But when discomfort becomes persistent, symmetrical, or accompanied by stiffness and swelling, it may signal a more serious condition: inflammatory arthritis.
We spoke with an orthopaedic surgeon, who outlined six warning signs of inflammatory arthritis and urged people not to ignore early symptoms. Unlike wear-and-tear arthritis, inflammatory arthritis is driven by the immune system mistakenly attacking the joints, which can lead to progressive damage if left untreated. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical to prevent long-term disability.
Recognising these red flags early could significantly change outcomes. However, many people are unsure how to distinguish inflammatory arthritis from common joint pain or when to seek specialist care. This makes expert clarification essential.
Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at the Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Osteoarthritis is primarily a degenerative condition caused by the gradual wear and tear of joint cartilage over time. It usually affects older individuals and often involves weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and spine. Pain typically worsens with activity and improves with rest.”
“Inflammatory arthritis, on the other hand, is driven by an abnormal immune response in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the joints,” notes Dr Nagaraj, adding that it can affect people at any age, including younger adults. Early symptoms often include prolonged morning stiffness lasting more than 30 to 60 minutes, joint swelling, warmth, and fatigue. Unlike osteoarthritis, pain and stiffness may improve with movement rather than rest.
Another important distinction is symmetry. Dr Nagaraj says that inflammatory arthritis commonly “affects the same joints on both sides of the body, such as both hands or wrists, whereas osteoarthritis is often asymmetric.” Early recognition of these differences is critical because inflammatory arthritis can lead to irreversible joint damage if treatment is delayed.
Inflammatory arthritis often begins subtly, but certain warning signs should prompt early medical evaluation. According to Dr Nagaraj, they are:
Persistent morning stiffness
Stiffness lasting longer than 30 to 60 minutes after waking is one of the hallmark signs. This differs from mechanical joint stiffness, which usually resolves quickly.
Joint swelling
Visible or persistent swelling, especially in small joints of the hands, wrists, or feet, may indicate active inflammation within the joint lining.
Pain at rest or during inactivity
Inflammatory joint pain may occur even when the joint is not being used and can disturb sleep, unlike mechanical pain, which typically worsens with activity.
Symmetrical joint involvement
Pain or swelling affecting similar joints on both sides of the body is a strong indicator of inflammatory arthritis.
Warmth or tenderness around joints
Inflamed joints may feel warm to the touch and remain tender even with gentle pressure.
Systemic symptoms such as fatigue or low-grade fever
Because inflammatory arthritis is an immune-mediated condition, patients may experience unexplained fatigue, reduced energy levels, or mild fever in addition to joint symptoms.
“Yes, early diagnosis combined with timely medical intervention plays a crucial role,” states Dr Nagaraj, adding that current evidence strongly supports the concept of a therapeutic window of opportunity, meaning treatment initiated within the first few months of symptom onset can significantly alter disease progression.
Modern treatment approaches, including disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs and targeted biologic therapies, are designed to control inflammation at a molecular level. Lifestyle measures also complement medical therapy. Maintaining a healthy body weight reduces stress on joints, regular low-impact exercise improves mobility and muscle support, and anti-inflammatory dietary patterns may help overall disease control. Smoking cessation is particularly important, as smoking is linked to more severe disease and poorer treatment response,” concludes Dr Nagaraj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.