Six red flags of inflammatory arthritis you can’t ignore: ‘Early symptoms often include…lasting more than 30 to 60 minutes’

Joint pain is often brushed off as a sign of ageing, overexertion, or temporary strain. But when discomfort becomes persistent, symmetrical, or accompanied by stiffness and swelling, it may signal a more serious condition: inflammatory arthritis.

We spoke with an orthopaedic surgeon, who outlined six warning signs of inflammatory arthritis and urged people not to ignore early symptoms. Unlike wear-and-tear arthritis, inflammatory arthritis is driven by the immune system mistakenly attacking the joints, which can lead to progressive damage if left untreated. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical to prevent long-term disability.

Recognising these red flags early could significantly change outcomes. However, many people are unsure how to distinguish inflammatory arthritis from common joint pain or when to seek specialist care. This makes expert clarification essential.