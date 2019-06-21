Infertility in women: Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Infertility is a condition where a couple is unable to conceive a child after trying for more than a year. Infertility is a common issue which may be caused by hormonal, physiological or in certain cases unknown causes. In India, an estimated 10-15 per cent of infertile couples are actively seeking treatment. Of the infertility cases reported, 46-50 per cent is attributed to male factors and the rest to female factors, says Dr Aswati Nair, fertility consultant, NOVA IVI Fertility, Delhi.

Advertising

According to her, the single best determinant for female fertility is the age of the female. “The female fertility potential starts decreasing from the age of 33, with a decline in the quantity and quality of eggs, eventually leading to a poor ovarian reserve,” she says.

ALSO READ: You’re unknowingly eating plastic everyday. Here’s what it does to your body

Other factors which impact the fertility health of a woman include hormonal imbalance caused by conditions such as Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, infections and pelvic inflammatory diseases causing tubal blockage and faulty functioning of the Fallopian tubes, weight and lifestyle related issues.

Advertising

Below, Dr Nair explains a few causes of fertility, symptoms and also shares the diagnosis and treatment.

What causes infertility in women?

Ovulation problems increase the risk of infertility in women. Without ovulation, there will be no eggs to fertilise which can be identified through symptoms such as irregular or absence of periods. Ovulation problems are often caused by PCOS and POF (Premature Ovarian Failure).

ALSO READ: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: Foods women should eat during their period

Other causes for infertility include:

*Blocked Fallopian tube caused by condition such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases etc.

*Uterine problems like fibroids, adenomyosis, endometrial pathologies like endometrial polyps, TB endometritis etc.

*Advanced maternal age defined as age of the female partner beyond 35 years.

*Lifestyle factors such as food habits, smoking and alcohol consumption, age, stress, and BMI.

Identifying the Symptoms:

Painful and irregular periods:

An average menstrual cycle lasts for 28-30 days. Although variation of menstrual days is normal, a menstrual cycle of less than 21 days or longer 35 days is considered abnormal and may be caused by hormone issues or PCOS.

Similarly, very painful cramps or heavier than normal blood flow during periods could be a sign of endometriosis and hence should not be ignored. Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue lining the uterus begins to grow outside the uterus, towards the ovaries causing ovarian cysts, and the pelvis causing adhesions and pelvic scarring and hampering tubal function.

Hormonal fluctuations:

Growth of facial hair, unexplained weight gain or loss, acne and skin trouble, and thinning hair on the scalp are all symptoms of hormonal imbalance which impact the fertility health of a woman. Hot flushes, loss of libido, fatigue, joint pains could be a sign of premature ovarian failure.

Diagnosis and treatment for infertility

Today, in most cases, technological advancements allow us to treat infertility with medicine, surgery or Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Diagnosis for infertility is usually done by a blood tests, ultrasonography and other imaging modalities, hysterosalpingography or laparoscopy.

Advertising

However, implementing the ideal treatment is subject to the condition that influenced infertility. For instance, while infertility caused by anovulation can be treated with oral medication, injections or both, conditions like fibroids or endometrial polyps can be managed surgically. In cases where it is not amenable to medical or surgical treatment and those with unexplained infertility, IVF (in-vitro fertilization) or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) treatment is recommended.