‘Local health outbreak can now turn global in days’: Expert on pandemic preparedness

A new report suggests that infectious disease outbreaks are not just becoming more frequent but also more damaging. A latest report, A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future from the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), noted that such diseases have health, economic, political, and social repercussions.

Analysing the past decade of Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), from Ebola in West Africa to Covid-19 to mpox, and the escalations that accompanied them, the report noted that we are not sufficiently prepared for the next emergency. “The world does not lack solutions”, said GPMB Co-Chair, H.E. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. “But without trust and equity, those solutions will not reach the people who need them most. Political leaders, industry, and civil society can still change the trajectory of global preparedness – if they turn their commitments into measurable progress before the next crisis strikes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the report, we asked experts about what to consider.

Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu, consultant physician and infectious disease specialist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that, unlike the belief that pandemics are once-in-a-generation events, the latest GPMB report is a reminder that infectious disease outbreaks are increasingly more frequent and more disruptive across the world. “The outbreaks are no longer restricted to just one country or one season. Changes in climate, increased urbanisation, international travel, deforestation, and closer interaction with animals due to human expansion are creating the ideal setting for infections to spread faster than ever before. Cases of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and chikungunya are already being recorded in areas where they were not previously observed. The local outbreak can now be a global health issue in a matter of days because the world is interconnected to an extent,” said Dr Boorugu.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Covid-19 taught us many lessons, and there have been improvements in vaccine development, surveillance systems, and outbreak detection. “During the pandemic, many countries developed and strengthened healthcare systems, but once the crisis was over, long-term investments towards preparedness slowed down. Preparedness cannot start only after people start falling sick. It requires continuous planning, funding, and coordination between governments, healthcare workers, scientists, and public health agencies,” said Dr Boorugu.

Doctors are concerned not just about how often outbreaks occur, but about the level of disruption they can cause, impacting healthcare systems, economies, mental health, and routine medical care all at once, said Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

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In countries like India, strengthening grassroots disease surveillance, improving laboratory capacity, training healthcare workers, and ensuring the availability of critical care facilities in smaller towns and rural areas are extremely important. “We must also have faster diagnostics, efficient data-sharing mechanisms, and equitable access to vaccines and treatments,” Dr Boorugu asserted.

According to Dr Sundar, India faces a twofold challenge. “On one hand, there are emerging viral infections and seasonal outbreaks like dengue, influenza, or zoonotic diseases. On the other hand, lifestyle-related issues such as diabetes and heart disease make many people more susceptible to severe infections. Urban overcrowding, pollution, and gaps in preventive healthcare can make outbreaks even worse. Strengthening vaccination coverage, improving sanitation, and investing in local surveillance systems are critical steps,” said Dr Sundar.

Another important lesson the world still can’t get right is health equity. “During recent outbreaks such as mpox, many low-income countries once again experienced vaccine delays and access to medical resources. This is evidence that global health inequalities still exist. Outbreak control is further complicated by misinformation and decreased trust in health authorities.”

What lessons should the public remember from recent health concerns?

Pandemic preparedness is not just about hospitals and medicines. It is also about public awareness, scientific cooperation, trust, and timely actions. Otherwise, the health, social, and economic consequences of future outbreaks could be even worse.

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Dr Sundar said that simple practices like keeping up with vaccines, avoiding self-medication with antibiotics, maintaining hand hygiene, and paying attention to symptoms can greatly impact outbreaks. “People should also seek reliable medical information rather than relying on panic-driven social media. Panic can spread faster than viruses sometimes, and misinformation can become a public health threat on its own,” said Dr Sundar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.