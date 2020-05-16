Indo-Mediterranean diets can cause significant decline in pre-heart failure: Study

Study examined the impact of Indo-Mediterranean food on pre-heat failure. (Source: Getty Images) Study examined the impact of Indo-Mediterranean food on pre-heat failure. (Source: Getty Images)

Scientists recently examined the effects of an antioxidant-rich Indo-Mediterranean on pre-heart failure, as part of a study published in The Open Inflammation Journal.

Pre-heart failure is defined as a state of myocardial dysfunction, which is at a high risk for developing complete heart failure. This is similar to pre-diabetes or pre-hypertension for developing diabetes mellitus and hypertension, respectively.

Pre-heart failure could result in changes in cardiac muscles known as remodelling, which helps to keep the blood pumping, but the ventricular walls may eventually weaken causing difficulty in pumping adequate blood to the circulatory system resulting in chronic heart failure.

The heart may have high filling pressure with symptoms of dyspnoea and other congestive symptoms. In this process, aldosterone and cortisol predict medium-term left ventricular remodelling in an attempt to prevent cardiac failure.

The new study re-examined the role of nutritional factors in the management of heart failure. The meta-analysis included data from three randomised, controlled single-blind trials, published earlier. The intervention and control groups were compared for behavioural risk factors, food intakes, fatty acid intake and on the ratio of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA)/flavonoid intake respectively in the two groups.

The diagnosis of pre-heart failure and heart failure was determined on electrocardiographic and radiological increase in the size of the heart. It was found that the effect of Indo-Mediterranean style foods on parameters of pre-heart failures and heart failure and arrhythmias was lower in the intervention group compared to the control group.

Researchers argued that treatment with Indo-Mediterranean style diets can cause a significant decline in pre-heart failure, heart failure as well as in arrhythmias, possibly due to the anti-inflammatory effects of such diets, which may be important mechanisms for the reduction in cardiovascular mortality in patients with recent myocardial infarction and high risk of cardiovascular diseases.

