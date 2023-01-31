scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
This powerful combination will help solve all your digestion woes

This is the "best natural home remedy for indigestion problems, acidity, and acid reflux," said Satavisha Basu, senior dietician, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah

digestionSuffering from indigestion? Here's a quick relief remedy (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
This powerful combination will help solve all your digestion woes
Most digestive issues are a result of unhealthy eating habits, eating more than the body can accept at an odd hour, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle. While experts suggest seeking medical treatment for chronic digestive issues, how about trying a humble homemade remedy for quick relief first?

According to Shonali Sabherwal, a gut microbiome specialist, all one needs for quick relief are some roasted carom seeds (ajwain), and some sea salt or rock salt.

“Are you feeling: Uncomfortably full? Heavy? Bloated? Uneasy in your stomach? Painful stomach gripes? If you have answered yes to the above, you must try this home remedy for indigestion,” she captioned her Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

The expert also demonstrated the right way to roast the carom seeds in the video titled ‘Simple home remedy for indigestion’. She can then be seen adding some some salt to the roasted carom seeds.

How to have this mixture?

*Have it along with a glass of water, or can also mix it in warm water.

ajwain Count on this remedy (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

But does the remedy actually work?

Satavisha Basu, senior dietician, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, called it the “best natural home remedy for indigestion problems, acidity, and also acid reflux”.

“It is a proven fact that carom seeds (ajwain) when consumed with a pinch of salt, and mixed with warm water is quite helpful for indigestion and stomach pain. The active enzymes present in carom seeds help to improve the flow of stomach acids and also relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas,” Basu told indianexpress.com.

According to the expert, the presence of thymol in carom seeds — which also contains carminative and antimicrobial properties — helps manage many gastrointestinal disorders like indigestion, flatulence and diarrhea. “Thymol also helps to release the gastric juices in the stomach, which helps in enhancing the process of digestion,” Basu said.

