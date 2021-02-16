scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

India’s focus on wellness from before the pandemic has inspired the world: PM Narendra Modi

Earlier today, the prime minister spoke on the importance of mental and physical health, by means of meditation and spirituality

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 7:10:35 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi on health and fitness, Narendra Modi on wellness, Narendra Modi on heartfulness, Narendra Modi yoga and meditation, Narendra Modi Ayurveda, Narendra Modi speech on spirituality, indian express newsThe prime minister said the importance of wellness is aimed at keeping the country's youth fit, and so they "do not have to deal with lifestyle-related diseases". (File photo)

While meditation is globally accepted as the tool with which human beings have been able to streamline their thoughts and reduce stress, ‘heartfulness’ has been understood to be a guide that has helped people to get in touch with the core of their heart for a more purposeful existence.

On the occasion of the 75th year of ‘Heartfulness’ movement on behalf of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the valedictory address and spoke on the importance of mental and physical health, by means of meditation and spirituality.

He appreciated the efforts of Heartfulness volunteers for spreading the message of yoga and meditation to the world, while also hailing ‘Guide of Heartfulness’ Kamlesh Patel for bringing together the best of Indian and western cultures.

“The world is dealing with a lot of issues — from the ongoing pandemic to a fast-paced life and lifestyle disorders, and even terrorism. And in these perilous times, yoga and heartfulness are like a ray of hope for the world,” the prime minister said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On India’s fight against the pandemic, he said yoga and Ayurveda have played a significant role. “When the pandemic had started, every other nation showed concern for India, but now we have become an inspiration to them. India is following a human-centric approach to furthering the global good. This approach is based on health, balance, welfare, well-being, and wealth.”

ALSO READ |PM Modi reveals he eats this healthy paratha every week

“Even before the pandemic, our nation had increased the focus on wellness,” he said, adding: “Our idea of wellness goes beyond curing a disease. There has been extensive work [done] on preventive healthcare.”

The prime minister said the importance of wellness is aimed at keeping the country’s youth fit, and so they “do not have to deal with lifestyle-related diseases”. “Our vision for wellness is as global as it is domestic… The world is looking at health and wellness seriously, especially after COVID-19. India has much to offer in this regard. Our yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ghulam Nabi Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar Kashmir, Kashmiri craftmen Ghulam Nabi Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar wood carving, Ghulam Nabi Dar Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Dar craftsman, Srinagar, wood carving in Srinagar
In pictures: One of Srinagar’s oldest craftsmen tells us of the art of carving wood

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X