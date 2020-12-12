74% Indians suffering from stress, 88% from anxiety: Study

A new study on how Indians have been impacted by the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There has been an increase in stress and anxiety among people since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, says a new study. The study surveyed over 10,000 Indians to understand how they have been coping with the new normal. Conducted by Delhi-based The Center of Healing (TCOH), a preventive healthcare platform, the study noted that stress and anxiety levels have been on the rise with 74 per cent and 88 per cent Indians suffering from stress and anxiety respectively.

Data showed that 68.6 per cent therapists reported an increase in the number of people they see and in the hours they spend taking therapy, and 55 per cent therapists said the number of first-time therapy seekers has risen since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Everyone’s mental health is getting impacted during lockdown but we wanted to specifically focus on whether stress and anxiety had increased and whether people who were no longer in therapy were experiencing relapses,” said Gurpreet Singh, founder – TCOH.

ALSO READ | Missed or irregular periods? Stress amid the pandemic could be causing it

Ever since the pandemic hit India over nine months back, followed by an unprecedented lockdown, mental health experts have pointed out how stress and anxiety are on the rise.

According to the study, 57 per cent respondents were suffering from mild stress, 11 per cent were feeling moderately stress, four per cent were facing moderately severe symptoms of stress and two per cent reported severe stress.

The number of first-time therapy seekers have risen since the outbreak of Covid-19. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The number of first-time therapy seekers have risen since the outbreak of Covid-19. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“The past months have been unexpected. The situation has taken a major toll on the mental health of citizens. With the series of lockdowns, anxiety, job cuts, health scares, and the overall volatile environment, stress levels are at an all-time high,” said Swati Sahney, co-founder – TCOH.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd