California-based Indian techie dies after month-long battle with Valley fever: All about this fungal infection that often mimics the flu

The death of 37-year-old Indian tech professional Chiranjeevi Kolla after a month-long battle with Valley fever has drawn attention to this fungal infection that many people have never heard of.

Based in California’s San Francisco Bay Area and working in the healthcare technology sector, Chiranjeevi initially developed symptoms that reportedly resembled a regular flu, including a persistent cough. According to a fundraiser shared by his family, his condition worsened rapidly, leading doctors to first suspect severe pneumonia before further tests confirmed Valley fever, an infection caused by Coccidioides fungi found in soil in parts of California and the southwestern United States.

The fundraiser described the devastating progression of his illness, stating, “Most people who get it never know. In his case, it overwhelmed his lungs.” As his condition deteriorated, Chiranjeevi was intubated and placed on a ventilator, spending nearly 30 days in the ICU before dying on May 5. “He was intubated and placed on a ventilator. For nearly a month, Pavani sat beside him in the ICU, holding his hand, talking to him, telling Vihan that Daddy was fighting hard. Their son is five. He kept asking when his father was coming home. The doctors had done all that medicine could do. After thirty long days of machines and monitors and prayers, his exhausted body could fight no longer,” the post read.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The fundraiser also described him as “the kind of person who never raised his voice, never cut a corner, and never made anyone feel small,” highlighting the emotional and financial toll his death has left on his family. Valley fever mainly affects the lungs. While many cases are mild or even symptomless, some infections can become severe and resemble pneumonia, causing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, chest pain, and breathing difficulties. In rare cases, the infection can spread beyond the lungs and become life-threatening.

Valley fever: Warning signs suggesting something more serious than a routine respiratory infection

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Valley fever, medically known as coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection caused by inhaling spores found in dry soil, particularly in parts of the southwestern United States.”

According to Dr Diksha Goyal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, two types of Coccidioides fungi cause Valley fever:

* Coccidioides immitis (C. immitis). This fungus grows in soil in California.

* Coccidioides posadasii (C. posadasii). This fungus grows in other parts of the U.S. and Central and South America.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Reddy adds that in the early stages, it can resemble a common viral or respiratory illness, which often delays diagnosis. “However, persistent fever, worsening cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, severe fatigue, night sweats, or unexplained weight loss should not be ignored, especially if symptoms continue beyond a couple of weeks. In endemic regions, prolonged respiratory symptoms that do not respond to standard treatment warrant further investigation for fungal infection.”

What factors increase the risk of a dangerous or life-threatening infection?

While many individuals recover without intensive treatment, Dr Reddy notes that certain groups are significantly more vulnerable to severe disease. “People with weakened immunity, including those undergoing cancer treatment, transplant recipients, diabetics, pregnant women, and individuals living with HIV, face a higher risk of complications.”

He continues, “Advanced age and pre-existing lung conditions can also worsen outcomes. In some cases, the infection spreads beyond the lungs to the skin, bones, or brain, which can become life-threatening if not identified early. Delayed diagnosis remains a major clinical concern because symptoms often mimic those of routine respiratory infections.”

“Valley fever is not contagious,” reveals Dr Goyal, adding that you cannot spread Valley fever to another person. “But sometimes, outbreaks happen in areas where a lot of dirt and dust enter the air.”

Story continues below this ad

How can people living in or travelling to high-risk regions reduce their chances of exposure?

Prevention primarily revolves around reducing exposure to dust in high-risk areas. Dr Reddy says, “During dust storms, construction activity, or outdoor work involving soil disturbance, individuals should minimise direct exposure and use well-fitted masks such as N95 respirators where possible.”

Keeping windows closed during dusty weather and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activity during storms can also help lower risk. “People with compromised immunity should be particularly cautious in endemic regions, as even routine exposure may lead to more serious infection, ” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.