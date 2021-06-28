Indian millennials, Gen-Zs more likely to school others on appropriate Covid behaviour, survey finds

Both Indian millennials and Gen Zs are far more likely to challenge other people for not following guidelines. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

We have been living in the ‘new normal’ for over a year now. Amid the pandemic, most countries have understood as to what qualifies as appropriate behaviour, especially when it comes to stepping out. While social distancing continues to be given importance, people are also advised to wear a mask at all times.

Amid this influx of information and proper and improper pandemic behaviour, what do Indian millennials and Gen-Zs think about it?

Deloitte India recently unveiled in its 10th edition of Millennial and Gen Z Survey 2021 that while a vast majority of Indian millennials (86 per cent) and Gen Zs (80 per cent) adhere strongly to public health guidelines in their day-to-day lives — more so than the global average — these groups are slightly less likely than their counterparts from around the world to wear a face mask in public.

Additionally, both millennials and Gen Zs are far more likely to challenge other people for not following guidelines. They are also expected to avoid shops and other public places, mainly from fear of being surrounded by a crowd.

The survey found that while 74 per cent of Indian millennials and 69 per cent of Gen Zs have regularly worn a mask while in public, 73 per cent of millennials and 66 per cent of Gen Zs have avoided shops, public transport and other places which have lots of people. In addition to that, 48 per cent of millennials and 43 per cent of Gen Zs have challenged people who have not been following the recommended guidelines.

In comparison to that, only 12 per cent of Indian millennials and 13 per cent Indian Gen Zs have complained about the restrictions being too tight.

