Indian Medical Association advises to ‘avoid antibiotics’ amid surge in fever cases; here’s why

Indian Medical Association informed in a public advisory on March 3, 2023 about a sudden rise in the number of patients having symptoms such as cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache and even diarrhea in some cases. It also advised doctors to refrain from prescribing antibiotics, and resorting to symptomatic treatment only.

“The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks,” said the medical body, explaining that as per information from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), most of the cases are due to H3N2 influenza virus.

The body added that it is common to have seasonal cold or cough during October to February period, because of influenza and other viruses.

“People start taking antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxiclav etc., that too without caring for dose and frequency and stop it once they start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance,” the notice further read.

Fever cases on rise – Avoid Antibiotics pic.twitter.com/WYvXX70iho — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) March 3, 2023

According to Dr Satish Koul, director of Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, since the fever is caused by a virus, antibiotics should be prohibited. “If we use antibiotics unnecessarily, it increases the risk of multi-drug resistant bacteria to emerge in the community,” he said, highlighting that until a doctor after examination suggests an antibiotic, people should refrain from taking over-the-counter antibiotics for fever.

He also suggested that one should ideally take adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids to maintain good hydration and have a paracetamol tablet for bringing down the fever.

Dr Koul further said that as it is a preventable sickness, one should get a flu vaccine, especially the elderly population above the age of 65. “Moreover, people who susceptible such as those with comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension and other respiratory illnesses should preferably take this vaccine every year to prevent any serious outcome of this influenza infection,” he noted.

Adding to this, Dr Sanjay Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Paras Hospitals said that in the case the patient is not getting better after two days of treatment, they should get a complete blood count (CBC) done because some of these infections may also be due to bacteria, especially if the patient is throwing up yellowish sputum. “So, this test will help evaluate the total leukocyte count (TLC), and if it is high, then they may need antibiotics,” he concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!