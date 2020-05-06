Love chai? Here’s another reason to drink it every day

Here’s how you can make your chai even more healthy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can make your chai even more healthy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Whether masala, adrak (ginger) or elaichi (cardamom), chai is loved in all its avatars by Indians, who count it among their favourite beverages. In fact, for many, chai is the perfect way to kick-start their day every morning. So if you happen to be one of them, take a look at this post by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in which he mentions how the cuppa is also good for building immunity.

Yes, you read it right.

He captioned the post, “How many of you enjoy your cup of Indian chai ….it’s an immune booster on its own,” he said. However, the caveat he gave was on the use of refined sugar. “…Until you add all that refined sugar to it.”

So, if not sugar, what can you add? As per Coutinho, it is a good practice to opt for jaggery or even have “just plain chai” to help boost immunity.

ALSO READ | Mumbai loves coffee, but Delhi prefers chai: Survey | A cycling tour explores the different varieties of tea offered in Pune | From Pink Tea to Tandoori Chai: The Capital brews up interesting variations of the desi chai

In fact, as per the post, chai brewed with kitchen condiments like cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, black peppercorns, ginger and fennel seeds can be extremely beneficial for health. The blend of ingredients gives the tea an anti-inflammatory nature that helps keep infections at bay.

Here’s the recipe shared by Coutinho.

Ingredients

1 inch – Cinnamon stick

4 – Cardamom pods

3 – Cloves

3 – Black peppercorns

1/4tsp – Ginger

1/4tsp – Fennel seeds

1-2tsp – Loose tea leaves

Method

*Mix all ingredients together in a pan and wait until it boils nicely.

*Cover the pan. Wait for two minutes and then strain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd