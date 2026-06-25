Cricketer Axar Patel shares morning staple: ‘Whether I have breakfast or not’

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Axar Patel cannot start his mornings without a dose of protein. He can skip his first meal, but a scoop of protein is a must before his takes on the day. In conversation with Jatin Sapru on his show Like An Athlete, the Indian cricketer opened up about his daily diet:
“Whatever it is, whether I have breakfast or not, I’ll have protein. I’ll have nuts like almonds and walnuts, a scoop of protein, and if I feel like I need energy, then I add a shot of espresso in my protein shake. Half a cup of dairy milk, half a banana, cold water and almond milk. I blend it all together and drink it. I start my day with this everyday,” he shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at The Cleft & Craniofacial Centre, Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, Chennai, this shake is rich in plant-based protein from nuts, and seeds, making it ideal for muscle repair, satiety, and energy—especially for vegetarians or those reducing animal protein. “The walnuts offer omega-3 fatty acids that support brain and heart health, while almonds provide healthy fats that are good for skin and hormonal balance,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Sandhya Pandey, GM and Chief Dietitian, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, says that while many athletes follow specific dietary patterns based on their individual needs, it is important not to assume that their diets are inherently healthy for everyone.
For most healthy individuals, Dr Pandey says that the focus should be on consuming a balanced, minimally processed diet that includes a wide variety of foods like whole grains and millets, pulses and legumes, low fat dairy, lean meat, seasonal vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Unnecessary dietary restrictions, like those followed by athletes, can reduce diet diversity, potentially limiting the intake of important nutrients.
Pandey believes that the key takeaway is that there is no one-size-fits-all diet, and what works for an elite athlete may not be suitable or necessary for everyone else.
“Rather than following restrictive dietary trends, individuals should focus on a balanced, diverse and minimally processed eating pattern that provides all essential nutrients while supporting long-term health,” Dr Pandey concludes.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.