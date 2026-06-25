Cricketer Axar Patel shares morning staple: ‘Whether I have breakfast or not’

Axar Patel cannot start his mornings without a dose of protein. He can skip his first meal, but a scoop of protein is a must before his takes on the day. In conversation with Jatin Sapru on his show Like An Athlete, the Indian cricketer opened up about his daily diet:

“Whatever it is, whether I have breakfast or not, I’ll have protein. I’ll have nuts like almonds and walnuts, a scoop of protein, and if I feel like I need energy, then I add a shot of espresso in my protein shake. Half a cup of dairy milk, half a banana, cold water and almond milk. I blend it all together and drink it. I start my day with this everyday,” he shared.