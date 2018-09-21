India unlikely to achieve target to reduce deaths due to NDCs: Lancet

One million women and 1.46 mn men died due to NCDs in the age group that year in India. One million women and 1.46 mn men died due to NCDs in the age group that year in India.

India is among the more than 50 per cent countries across the world that are unlikely to meet the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030 to reduce premature deaths due to four major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes — by one third, a study said.

The report published in The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, on Thursday said in 2016, the risk of dying from one of the four major NCDs in India, for people aged between 30 and 70 years, was 20 per cent for women and 27 per cent for men. One million women and 1.46 mn men died due to NCDs in the age group that year in India.

The report is the first from the NCD Countdown 2030 — an independent annual monitor of progress on reducing the worldwide burden of NCDs — which is a collaboration led by The Lancet, World Health Organisation, Imperial College London and NCD Alliance. It compares the change in death rates for 186 countries from 2010 to 2016 to understand how likely it is for countries to achieve the SDG for NCDs.

It comes days ahead of the third high-level meeting of the United Nations on the prevention and control of NCDs on September 27.

Professor Majid Ezzati of Imperial College London, UK, said that premature mortality from NCDs has declined in China and India, but “not sufficiently quickly to meet the SDG target”.

President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof K Srinath Reddy, however, said that the reason for several low- and middle-income countries falling short of SDG should be understood in terms of age-related shifts in mortality, shaped by the pace of health transition. People under the age of 30 or above 70, may get “limited funding for their care, especially when surgery or implantable devices are involved”, Reddy said. He stressed that the reduction of mortality under the age of 80 would be a better measure to judge the overall health impact of universal health coverage.

