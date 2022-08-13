Coronavirus in India News Updates: India reports 15,815 cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours; active cases stand at 1.19 lakh

India Covid-19 News Updates Today: India reported 15,815 new Covid cases and 68 deaths, including 24 reconciled by Kerala in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday , according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections. The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

Delhi reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Friday, according to data shared by the state health department. The city has a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. Friday was the 10th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 daily cases. Delhi’s infection count has increased to 19,80,402, while the death toll rose to 26,367.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported above 800 cases on Friday, for the second time this month. Most of the new infections are ‘incidental cases’, where patients are being diagnosed while undergoing non-Covid related treatment. On August 10, the city reported 852 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise since July 1. The next day, the number of cases dropped to 683. But in the past 24 hours, the caseload has climbed to 871 with a surge of 27.5 per cent.

As the country continues to record an average of 15,000 daily coronavirus cases, the Centre has asked states to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations, and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

In a separate development, a Canadian study published recently showed that the mRNA vaccines against coronavirus are safe to use in pregnancy, and that vaccinated pregnant women experienced fewer side effects than similarly aged, non-pregnant vaccinated people, a report in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed. According to the Lancet report, the study is one of the first to look at the coronavirus vaccines’ side effects by enabling comparisons between groups of vaccinated pregnant women, unvaccinated pregnant women and vaccinated non-pregnant women.