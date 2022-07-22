India logs 60 new Covid fatalities

July 22, 2022 10:00:35 am
India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Subscriber Only Stories
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the RajapaksasPremium
Latest News
No breakthrough in India-China talks on eastern Ladakh yet
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi out of 2nd Test with knee injury
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result declared; 92.71% students pass
Noida: Man held for duping employer of Rs 3.25 lakh
Goa BJP MLA wants 56 villages dropped from Centre’s list of eco-sensitive zones
Monsoon News Live Updates: Rain spell to continue in Delhi today; CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting over flood situation
JugJugg Jeeyo is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
‘This book is a distillation of my thoughts about the need for a dynamic balance between the three sectors of society, state and markets’
Share Market Today: Sensex gains 300 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,700-mark
Kallakurichi student death: School was running hostel without a license
World Athletics Championships: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson wins 200 worlds with 2nd-fastest time ever