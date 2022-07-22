scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

India logs 60 new Covid fatalities

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 10:00:35 am
covid indiaThe country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year. (Express file photo)

India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

From Mumbai |Covid cases dip, BMC likely to shut remaining jumbo centres

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

swans, counting of swans, swan population, annual swan census, swan upping, swan upping in England, swan upping on River Thames, indian express news
In pictures: The annual counting of the swan population on River Thames
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement