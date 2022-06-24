Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India reports 13,313 fresh infections; Mumbai sees biggest single-day jump since Jan

We asked the public about being lonely during lockdowns. For many, Zoom calls weren't enough – and some still haven't recovered

Despite widespread access to social media and videoconferencing technology, many Australians experienced heightened loneliness during COVID lockdowns, and continue to do so.

We surveyed more than 2,000 Australians during 2020-21 about their experiences during and after lockdown, for research published today in the Australian Journal of Social Issues. Participants came from every state and territory and ranged from ages 18 to 88. About two-thirds were female.

We captured respondents' detailed experiences of lockdowns in their own words. From this we gained insight into people's feelings of loneliness in the context of digital media use.

While many have struggled, the impacts haven't been felt equally by all.

Who was lonely, and stayed lonely after lockdowns? The pandemic opened up new “inequalities” in loneliness, by creating barriers to socialising for several types of people. These difficulties remained even after lockdowns ended, as they had higher rates of loneliness months later. (The Conversation)