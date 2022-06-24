Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India reports 13,313 fresh infections; Mumbai sees biggest single-day jump since Jan

Coronavirus India Live Updates (June 24): India reported 13,313 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The new cases marked an increase from the previous day’s nearly 12,000 new cases, while the daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94 per cent to 2.03 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Health showed. The active cases in the country stood at 83,990.
Maharashtra saw a fresh surge in Covid cases on Thursday, with the state’s daily caseload shooting up by 60 per cent to 5,218 in the last 24 hours. At 2,479, Mumbai, too, saw a sharp upturn in cases over the last 24 hours, with the number of tests also scaled up from 8,131 to 20,408 within that period of time.
Wiith Covid-19 cases on the rise, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting with experts and key officials on Thursday said that there was a need to monitor hospitalisation due to the viral infection or other influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory infections. He said there was a need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing and surveillance to assess the spread of the infection and control it in a timely manner.
Despite widespread access to social media and videoconferencing technology, many Australians experienced heightened loneliness during COVID lockdowns, and continue to do so.
We surveyed more than 2,000 Australians during 2020-21 about their experiences during and after lockdown, for research published today in the Australian Journal of Social Issues. Participants came from every state and territory and ranged from ages 18 to 88. About two-thirds were female.
We captured respondents' detailed experiences of lockdowns in their own words. From this we gained insight into people's feelings of loneliness in the context of digital media use.
While many have struggled, the impacts haven't been felt equally by all.
Who was lonely, and stayed lonely after lockdowns? The pandemic opened up new “inequalities” in loneliness, by creating barriers to socialising for several types of people. These difficulties remained even after lockdowns ended, as they had higher rates of loneliness months later. (The Conversation)
Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.
Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, on June 15.
“I'm still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the US became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months. (AP)
The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It's going to be a chaotic summer for travellers in Europe.
Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport 4 1/2 hours before her flight to Athens, finding the line for security snaking out of the terminal and into a big tent along a road before doubling back inside the main building.
“There's elderly people in the queues, there's kids, babies. No water, no nothing. No signage, no one helping, no toilets," said Morgan, who is from Australia and had tried to save time Monday by checking in online and taking only a carry-on bag.
People “couldn't get to the toilet because if you go out of the queue, you lost your spot”, she said.
After two years of pandemic restrictions, travel demand has roared back, but airlines and airports that slashed jobs during the depths of the COVID-19 crisis are struggling to keep up. (AP)