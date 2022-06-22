scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 12,249 fresh cases; active cases cross 81,000

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Daily covid cases continued to rise in states across the country. Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases, while Mumbai reported 1,781 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 10:24:35 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 12,249 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. With this, the total number of active cases crossed 81,000, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Daily covid cases continued to rise in states across the country. Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,781 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,97,735 and the toll to 19,586, a civic official said.

An official told The Indian Express BA.2.38, a sub-variant of the Omicron strain, has become the prevailing strain in Mumbai and Pune. “We have also registered the presence of Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 among the samples that have undergone genome sequencing but numbers are still few,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing. “At present, the samples are testing positive for both BA.2 and BA.2.38.”

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel tests Covid-19 positive

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home isolation. Patel in a tweet on Tuesday night said he underwent the RT-PCR test after noticing normal symptoms, and it turned out to be positive.

"I am currently completely healthy and under home isolation on the advice of doctors. I urge all friends who have come in contact with me to take care," said Patel, who also holds charge of the water resource department. Gujarat has seen a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The state reported 226 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as per a bulletin released by the health department. (PTI)

Singapore: 7,109 new covid cases, one monkeypox infection By Gurdip Singh

Singapore reported 7,109 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, comprising 6,393 local infections and 716 imported ones.

A monkeypox infection has also been confirmed, according to media reports.

There have been 13,78,090 coronavirus cases and 1,405 deaths in Singapore since the start of the pandemic.

Singapore has seen a 23 per cent week-on-week increase in COVID-19 community infections, largely driven by increased spread of newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Although the BA.2 subvariant still accounts for the bulk of Singapore's COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is rising.

About 30 per cent of the corona cases in the past week were of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as compared to 17 per cent, 8 per cent and 3 per cent for the previous three weeks, respectively, the MOH said.

Telangana logs 403 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,96,704, a Health department bulletin sai

Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases.

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said it is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distancing.

Since last 15 days, COVID cases are on slight rise in the country as well as in Telangana, he said.

Children below 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary, he said in an advisory.

There is higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities, he said.

 

 

