Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 12,249 fresh cases; active cases cross 81,000

Singapore: 7,109 new covid cases, one monkeypox infection By Gurdip Singh

Singapore reported 7,109 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, comprising 6,393 local infections and 716 imported ones.

A monkeypox infection has also been confirmed, according to media reports.

There have been 13,78,090 coronavirus cases and 1,405 deaths in Singapore since the start of the pandemic.

Singapore has seen a 23 per cent week-on-week increase in COVID-19 community infections, largely driven by increased spread of newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Although the BA.2 subvariant still accounts for the bulk of Singapore's COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is rising.

About 30 per cent of the corona cases in the past week were of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as compared to 17 per cent, 8 per cent and 3 per cent for the previous three weeks, respectively, the MOH said.

Telangana logs 403 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,96,704, a Health department bulletin sai

Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases.

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said it is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distancing.

Since last 15 days, COVID cases are on slight rise in the country as well as in Telangana, he said.

Children below 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary, he said in an advisory.

There is higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities, he said.