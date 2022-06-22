Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 12,249 fresh cases; active cases cross 81,000

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 12,249 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. With this, the total number of active cases crossed 81,000, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Daily covid cases continued to rise in states across the country. Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,781 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,97,735 and the toll to 19,586, a civic official said.
An official told The Indian Express BA.2.38, a sub-variant of the Omicron strain, has become the prevailing strain in Mumbai and Pune. “We have also registered the presence of Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 among the samples that have undergone genome sequencing but numbers are still few,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing. “At present, the samples are testing positive for both BA.2 and BA.2.38.”
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home isolation. Patel in a tweet on Tuesday night said he underwent the RT-PCR test after noticing normal symptoms, and it turned out to be positive.
"I am currently completely healthy and under home isolation on the advice of doctors. I urge all friends who have come in contact with me to take care," said Patel, who also holds charge of the water resource department. Gujarat has seen a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
The state reported 226 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as per a bulletin released by the health department. (PTI)