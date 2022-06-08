Covid-19 Live Updates: India records 5,233 new Covid-19 cases; active cases at 28,857

Covid-19 Live Updates: An upward trend in new Covid-19 cases continued in India on Wednesday, with the country recording 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. With this, active cases rose to 28,857.
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day’s count, but no pandemic-related death, said the civic body Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC). Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. With this, the national capital’s Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213.
In other news, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it as she is still suffering from Covid, party sources said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.
The infection count was the highest since January 29, when the city had reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities. On Monday, India's financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths. The city reported cases in four digits for the first time since February 2, when Mumbai had reported 1,128 cases besides seven deaths. Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, on Tuesday while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569.
Notably, for the first time since March-end, the civic body has increased daily Covid-19 tests to over 15,000. Last week, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal had directed officials to increase testing. (PTI)
Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.
With this, the national capital's Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213. The fresh cases emerged out of 23,404 Covid-19 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease. On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no death was reported. Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. (PTI)
