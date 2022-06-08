Covid-19 Live Updates: India records 5,233 new Covid-19 cases; active cases at 28,857

New Delhi: Haj pilgrims undergo Covid-19 testing as they prepare to leave for their pilgrimage to Mecca, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 Live Updates: An upward trend in new Covid-19 cases continued in India on Wednesday, with the country recording 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. With this, active cases rose to 28,857.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day’s count, but no pandemic-related death, said the civic body Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC). Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. With this, the national capital’s Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213.

In other news, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it as she is still suffering from Covid, party sources said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.