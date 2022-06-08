Covid-19 Live Updates: India records 5,233 new Covid-19 cases; active cases at 28,857

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 9:17:59 am
New Delhi: Haj pilgrims undergo Covid-19 testing as they prepare to leave for their pilgrimage to Mecca, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 Live Updates: An upward trend in new Covid-19 cases continued in India on Wednesday, with the country recording 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. With this, active cases rose to 28,857. 

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day’s count, but no pandemic-related death, said the civic body Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC). Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. With this, the national capital’s Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213.

In other news, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it as she is still suffering from Covid, party sources said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

Live Blog

09:17 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 pc rise; no death

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day's count, but no pandemic-related death, said the civic body Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC).

The infection count was the highest since January 29, when the city had reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities. On Monday, India's financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths. The city reported cases in four digits for the first time since February 2, when Mumbai had reported 1,128 cases besides seven deaths. Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, on Tuesday while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569.

Notably, for the first time since March-end, the civic body has increased daily Covid-19 tests to over 15,000. Last week, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal had directed officials to increase testing. (PTI)

09:16 (IST)08 Jun 2022
450 new cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate 1.92 per cent

Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213. The fresh cases emerged out of 23,404 Covid-19 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease. On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no death was reported. Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. (PTI)

09:11 (IST)08 Jun 2022
😷 India records 5,233 new Covid-19 cases; active

An upward trend in new Covid-19 cases continued in India on Wednesday, with the country recording 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. With this, active cases rose to 28,857.

  • Deaths: 7
  • Recoveries: 3,345 
  • Total active cases: 28,857

mumbai covid cases, mumbai covid news, mumbai active covid cases, mumbai new covid cases Preparation ongoing at the General Ward and Pediatrics ICU at the Jumbo Hospital in Malad as Covid-19 cases in Mumbai witness a spike. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelled by Covid

When a Chandigarh-based travel agent called Air India’s customer care centre in February last year to seek clarity on a Kathmandu flight he was about to book for a passenger, he unwittingly became part of a racket that ended up in losses of over Rs 50 lakh for him and multiple others like him. The operation, which involved booking Air India tickets through a two-decade old BPO company, IGT Solutions, without making payments to the airline ran smoothly until the second wave of Covid hit the country, after which it started to unravel and come apart at the seams.

Last February, the agent called a Gurgaon-registered Air India customer support number seeking a clarification on the name pattern for tickets he was booking for a Kathmandu-bound flight. The Air India call centre, which is managed by IGT Solutions, assured that he will get a callback from one of their support executives. Soon, he received a call from a person claiming to be an Air India representative, helping him with his concern.

