Rise in drinking alcohol during lockdown may spark health crisis, suggests research

In the light of the current pandemic, all of us are restricted to our homes. And according to a report in The Independent, researchers have warned that excess consumption of alcohol during this time could even lead to a “second health crisis”.

The report quotes researchers at the University of Portsmouth who apprehend that a rise in drinking during the lockdown might give rise to another health emergency. A research is being conducted to understand the dependency of people on alcohol. “This period of isolation might lead to a spike in alcohol misuse and, potentially, development of addiction in at-risk individuals or relapse in recovered addicted patients, therefore placing further strain on drug and alcohol services, and the health service in general, during and after the pandemic,” Dr Matt Park of Portsmouth University was quoted as saying.

“It is unprecedented to have so many millions of people across the world effectively locked away from their jobs, friends and families. How people cope with this is varied, but there is a lot of anecdotal evidence of people responding by drinking more alcohol worldwide,” the doctor added.

The same report also confirms that one in three of the 2000 participants in the survey are trying to reduce or stop drinking.

“Cutting down on alcohol will not only improve our own health but it will help to protect the NHS long term, and so it is important that these healthy trends continue,” Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK commented. “That said, lockdown will be a difficult experience for many dependent drinkers, those in recovery, or those whose alcohol consumption has risen sharply in the last few weeks.”

