Nutritionist suggests simple tips to reduce period bloating

Many women experience bloating ahead of their menstruation cycle. It usually starts a week before the period actually begins, leaving one feeling uncomfortable and even in pain, at times.

The good news, however, is that you can manage period bloating through certain lifestyle changes. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shared a few dietary and lifestyle tips that are sure to come to your rescue. Take a look.

“This happens due to the changes in estrogen and progesterone. Research shows water retention is usually highest on the first day of the cycle,” the nutritionist explained.

As the body is already retaining water, it is best to reduce the following, according to the nutritionist.

*Salty foods– This also includes processed foods, as they are high in sodium.

*Refined carbs– Don’t consume maida (white flour) and processed sugars as they cause spikes in blood sugar levels. They increase the insulin levels in the blood that causes the kidneys to retain more sodium.

*Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

She, further, suggested adding certain foods and habits to your lifestyle.

*Add potassium-rich foods– These foods reduce sodium levels. Add dark leafy greens such as spinach, along with sweet potato, bananas, avocados and tomatoes to your diet.

*Natural diuretics– These foods increase urine production, thereby, reduce water retention. Try adding asparagus, pineapples, peaches, cucumber, ginger and garlic.

*Water– Make sure you drink enough water till your urine runs clear.

*Exercise– Exercise helps reduce water retention and bloating in general. It is not just for weight loss, but also for better health.

