Have you crossed your 30s? Make these diet changes

The pandemic coupled with long working hours, less physical activity and increased stress levels has made a lot of us think about our diet and fitness. It is also important to note that the body experiences its own set of changes as one ages, and if enough attention is not paid to what we consume, it could lead to low metabolism, digestive issues and deficiencies in the future.

A food category that has become increasingly popular in the recent few years is superfoods. “They are nutrient powerhouses that are rich in antioxidants, phytochemicals, minerals, and vitamins. They not only improve health but also ward-off the adverse effects of ageing”, says Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder of OZiva.

Below are some superfoods people in their early 30s-mid-50s should consume for better health, improved immunity, and reduced stress levels.

Say yes to green superfoods

“Green superfoods help maintain the body’s pH level and are a proven source of nutrition,” says Gadani. Some of these foods include leafy greens like spinach, kale, parsley and spirulina as a whole. These foods not only help build your immune system but also boost your energy levels and detoxify your body.

Switch to plant protein

With age, one needs to add more protein to the diet. This is where plant-based protein comes to play. “They are easy to digest, taste delicious, and have no side effects” shares Gadani. A great example of the same is pea protein, which is also is an excellent source of iron. In fact, they are even suitable for people who are lactose intolerant. Furthermore, plant-based proteins that are free from allergens like gluten, grains, dairy and soy are great sources of energy for the body.

Add plant-based vitamins to your diet

Plant or food-derived vitamins are way better than their synthetic counterparts because they are better absorbed by the body. Gadani says, “Vitamin C and E are not only great for immunity and overall health but are also rich in phytochemicals like bioflavonoids which are found in vitamin-rich whole foods.”

Ancient grains and seeds are a must-have

Ancient grains are a great example of superfood carbs. “These are grains that have remained unchanged over centuries. Including a host of ancient grains in your diet when climbing the age ladder helps you have a healthy heart, digestion, and immune system,” shares Gadani. Rich in fibre, calcium, iron, potassium, and also fatty acids. A good example of ancient grains is quinoa.

“One can also include flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds in your diet. They can be included in salads, drinks, smoothies, or can be taken in powder form,” he says.

