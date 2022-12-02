Why people susceptible to colds, asthma, and sinusitis must be careful while having ash gourd or petha

Ash gourd or petha, like many other green vegetables, is loaded with various nutrients that help keep health problems at bay. Also known as winter melon due to the frosty bloom on the skin and its long shelf life, this vegetable is primarily composed of water which constitutes almost 96 per cent. It boasts of a variety of vitamins like vitamin C and B complex such as niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin. It is also a good source of minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, calcium, and magnesium and provides a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, and dietary fibres.

“Ash gourd has nutritional and medicinal properties. The bioactive nutrients in it might show potential benefits in health problems,” wrote Anshu Dua, a nutritionist, on Instagram.

Anshu listed the following benefits of the vegetable:

• It works as a prebiotic and produces good bacteria in the stomach that improves gut health.

• It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in fat and bile excretion from the body, thereby helping treat liver disorders.

• It is beneficial for people who have excess heat in the body, which can produce problems like boils, piles (hemorrhoids), and constipation problems.

• It has a significant fibre content, which helps to prevent instances of constipation, bloating, and cramping of the stomach.

• Consumption of ash gourd brings an enormous amount of energy, at the same time it keeps your nerves very calm.

• It acts as an antacid and helps reduce acidity.

• It removes toxins from the body.

• It helps in lowering blood glucose. Agreed Deeksha Arora, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Karol Bagh, and told indianexpress.com, “As per the evidence available, ash gourd is known to lower blood sugar, triglyceride, and insulin levels. Also, it contains less amount of carbohydrates and sugars, and is ideal for those with diabetes.”

• Daily consumption of ash gourd greatly enhances your intellectual capabilities.

Who should not eat it?

People who are susceptible to problems such as colds, asthma, and sinusitis should be a little careful as the vegetable is cooling in nature. “Such people should always mix it with honey or pepper and drink it so that the cooling effect is neutralised to some extent,” added Anshu.

Agreed Swati Bathwal, a dietitian who said, “Those who have bronchitis or asthma should also refrain from having this vegetable, particularly in juice form. But they can have chopped ash gourd along with dal.”

How to consume it?

It has a mild taste like cucumber, and can be included in all types of salads, smoothies, and juices.”To retain maximum vital energy, ash gourd should be eaten raw in any form like juices, smoothies etc,” suggested Anshu.

