Include these foods in your diet to keep your lungs safe and healthy

The smog has started setting in. The coming months are likely to be difficult, especially for people suffering from asthma and other lung-related conditions. It is, therefore, imperative to give precedence to lung health. Here are some nutritious food items which you must include in your diet, if you are looking to clear air passageways so you can breathe easy.

Apples

Packed with elements that are known to reduce inflammation of the air passageways, apples should be your go-to food if you want to keep your lungs healthy. They help with asthma and wheezing, and according to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, also reduce the risk of cancers, cardiovascular disease, asthma, and diabetes.

Coffee

A mild bronchodilator — which is, as the name suggests, a substance that dilates the bronchi and bronchioles so that more air can reach the lungs — a cup of coffee is likely to do wonders for your breathing. Though it doesn’t have a long term effect, it can give you some relief.

Green tea

Loaded with antioxidants that can help reduce the inflammation, a cup of green tea is great for soothing the throat and protecting the lungs by flushing out mucous.

Garlic

Garlic is an anti-inflammatory vegetable that is great for the respiratory system. According to a study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, those who eat raw garlic, are less likely to develop a cancer of the lung.

Nuts

Rich in vitamin E, nuts give a boost to the body’s immune system. They also improve the health of red blood cells, which help in delivering more oxygen to different parts of the body, which, in turn, helps you to breathe better.