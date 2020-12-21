Three foods to strengthen your immunity this winter

Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Winter is here, and while we are happy to get respite from the sweltering heat, it is also the time when our immune systems are the most vulnerable. At this time, our body needs nutritious foods that will protect us from seasonal illnesses. So, here are three foods that you can include in your diet to strengthen your immunity this winter!

Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of Vitamin E. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Almonds are a rich source of Vitamin E. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. In addition to this, they are high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to supports pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Almonds are a convenient snack that can be eaten anywhere, any time of the day. The nut can also be added to one’s diet in different ways as they go with just about any Indian masala/spices. You can also mix almonds with your favourite flavours to create healthy, and yet tasty snacks!

Ginger

Ginger and citrus food is important in winter to boost the immune system. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ginger and citrus food is important in winter to boost the immune system. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ginger is full of anti-inflammatory properties that help the immune system fend off bacteria and viruses. Consuming ginger tea or a medicinal ginger concoction on an empty stomach, in the morning, could keep away many diseases and strengthen the immune system.

ALSO READ | From building immunity to improving digestion: Count on these 10 winter superfoods

Citrus

Vitamin C has long been known to boost the immune system and protect us against common cold. Almost every citrus fruit is high in vitamin C, including oranges, lemons, kiwis, and guavas. And since most citrus is harvested in the colder months, winter is a perfect time to enjoy these fresh, colourful fruits!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd