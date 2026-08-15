Can one agarbatti a day increase diabetes risk?

Is there any corelation between your agarbatti and diabetes risk? (Images: Pexels)

Burning incense sticks or agarbatti is part of everyday life in many Indian homes, whether during prayer, festivals, or simply to make a room smell pleasant. But could that familiar puff of smoke also increase your risk of diabetes?

The internet is full of noise and misinformation, and with a large section of India already living with diabetes, we decided to dig deeper and find out the truth.

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, agarbatti is not an established independent risk factor for diabetes, despite some unverified claims online.

“Agarbatti is not an established or recognised independent risk factor for diabetes. There is currently insufficient evidence to say that people who burn incense develop diabetes because of it,” the diabetologist tells indianexpress.com.