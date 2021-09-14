This powerful age-old Indian probiotic will help improve your gut health

While people have finally started focusing on building their immunity, not many realise that the secret to good health lies in the gut. It is believed that a healthy gut invariably means a healthy mind and body. Hence, it is extremely important to keep the gut healthy and working with proper dietary measures.

As such, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently shared an age-old effective Indian probiotic and gut-friendly food that you must try. Take a look at what he had to say.

“Soak some left-over cooked and cooled white rice in water in a clay pot overnight post-evening. Eat a tablespoon or more on an empty stomach in the morning,” he suggested.

He added that consuming this rice is usually great when done five to seven days in a row.

Listing the various benefits, he wrote, “This is great during and after antibiotics and post-surgery. It keeps your gut clean, healthy and well-populated. It works for you in every way — from immunity and hormones to inflammation and much more.”

However, diabetics should make an informed decision, Coutinho suggested.

