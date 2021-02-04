Improve your chances of a better immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine; here’s how

There are some key things you need to keep in mind in the days leading up to your vaccination shot. (Representational image/Pixabay)

It all boils down to a person’s natural immunity right now. As we brave the pandemic, doctors advise that taking care of health by eating well, resting, and staying physically active, among other things, can go a long way in keeping you safe, even after you have received a dose of the vaccine.

Dr Farah Ingale, Director, Internal Medicine, at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi — a Fortis Network Hospital — says that the COVID-19 vaccine shot is extremely important to fight this pandemic and to “improve immunity among people”.

As such, she suggests some ways in which one can stay healthy and improve their immune response to the vaccine. Read on.

* Staying away from alcohol, and avoiding smoking: Consumption of alcohol, smoking or indulging in other unhealthy practices should be avoided to get the maximum benefit of the vaccine. People who have taken the vaccine shot must ensure a healthy lifestyle and avoid binge-drinking around the time of vaccination.

* Getting enough sleep: Another way to ensure your immune system is in perfect shape to make the most of the COVID shot is to get plenty of sleep. A study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine says those who did not get more than five hours of sleep per night leading up to their flu shot made the vaccine only half as effective as those who had adequate sleep. The same will apply to the COVID shot, too.

* Exercising regularly: Staying active and exercising is another way to make sure your body is healthy. Staying physically fit and maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce your risk of chronic illness, which makes you more susceptible to complications.

* Eating right, eating healthy: While no food can give you an immediate immunity boost, a healthy diet can help build the immune system. Specific foods, particularly probiotics, can play an important role in keeping you healthy. Be sure to have a lot of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, yogurt, and fermented foods to keep your body nourished.

