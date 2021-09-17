scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 17, 2021
Must Read

Improve your haemoglobin count with these special recipes

Haemoglobin is the iron-containing protein found in all red blood cells (RBCs) that gives the cells their characteristic red colour, said Dr Aiswarya Santhosh

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 17, 2021 3:00:55 pm
ironYour kitchen can help you fight low haemoglobin levels. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blame it on not consuming a nutritious diet or a sedentary lifestyle, low haemoglobin count can become a major health issue if not addressed in time. Low haemoglobin (Hb) can also be due to anaemia, especially in women. However, the good news is that it can be managed by making certain diet tweaks.

ALSO READ |Suffering from low haemoglobin? Try these foods

Here’s ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh suggesting three recipes that can help improve haemoglobin levels.

Haemoglobin is the iron-containing protein found in all red blood cells (RBCs) that gives the cells their characteristic red colour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Haemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues and organs, and carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs.

ALSO READ |Why should you invest in iron: Here is all you need to know about anemia

Normal range
Adult males: 14 to 18 gm/dL
Adult women: 12 to 16 gm/dL

What are the causes?

The most common cause is anaemia
Other causes include blood loss, injury, gastric ulcer, bleeding piles, heavy menstrual bleeding
Nutritional deficiencies
Damage to bone marrow by radiation, chemotherapy, drugs etc
Kidney failure
Bone marrow disorders

Signs of anaemia

Weakness or fatigue
Lack of energy
Fainting
Pallor
Shortness of breath
Fast or irregular heartbeat
Cold hands or feet

As per Dr Santhosh, there are three simple remedies that can help.

iron deficiency day, iron deficiency day 2019, world iron deficiency day, world iron deficiency day 2019, deficiency day, deficiency day 2019, deficiency day news, deficiency day quotes, deficiency day images, iron deficiency day theme, deficiency day theme 2019, deficiency day 2019 theme, It is important to recognise the many symptoms associated with this health condition. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Moringa Leaves Thoran

Ingredients

Half cup – Moringa leaves
½ tsp – Ghee
3 – Onions
Rock salt

Method

*Heat ghee, add chopped onion and sauté
*Add moringa leaves and rock salt
*Sauté for a few minutes till it gets cooked

Raisin-Dates Drink

Ingredients

10 – Raisins
5 – Dates

Method

*Soak dates and raisins overnight
*Squeeze everything and drink this in the morning

ABC Juice

Ingredients

¼ cup – Amla
½ cup – Beetroot
½ cup – Carrot
1 cup – Water

Method

*Blend everything and drink

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Broadway, Richard Rogers theater, Broadway covid 19
Broadway returns to life after 18 months; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement