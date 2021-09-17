Improve your haemoglobin count with these special recipes

September 17, 2021 3:00:55 pm
Blame it on not consuming a nutritious diet or a sedentary lifestyle, low haemoglobin count can become a major health issue if not addressed in time. Low haemoglobin (Hb) can also be due to anaemia, especially in women. However, the good news is that it can be managed by making certain diet tweaks.
Here’s ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh suggesting three recipes that can help improve haemoglobin levels.
Haemoglobin is the iron-containing protein found in all red blood cells (RBCs) that gives the cells their characteristic red colour.
Haemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues and organs, and carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs.
Normal range
Adult males: 14 to 18 gm/dL
Adult women: 12 to 16 gm/dL
What are the causes?
The most common cause is anaemia
Other causes include blood loss, injury, gastric ulcer, bleeding piles, heavy menstrual bleeding
Nutritional deficiencies
Damage to bone marrow by radiation, chemotherapy, drugs etc
Kidney failure
Bone marrow disorders
Signs of anaemia
Weakness or fatigue
Lack of energy
Fainting
Pallor
Shortness of breath
Fast or irregular heartbeat
Cold hands or feet
As per Dr Santhosh, there are three simple remedies that can help.
Moringa Leaves Thoran
Ingredients
Half cup – Moringa leaves
½ tsp – Ghee
3 – Onions
Rock salt
Method
*Heat ghee, add chopped onion and sauté
*Add moringa leaves and rock salt
*Sauté for a few minutes till it gets cooked
Raisin-Dates Drink
Ingredients
10 – Raisins
5 – Dates
Method
*Soak dates and raisins overnight
*Squeeze everything and drink this in the morning
ABC Juice
Ingredients
¼ cup – Amla
½ cup – Beetroot
½ cup – Carrot
1 cup – Water
Method
*Blend everything and drink
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
