Improve your haemoglobin count with these special recipes

Blame it on not consuming a nutritious diet or a sedentary lifestyle, low haemoglobin count can become a major health issue if not addressed in time. Low haemoglobin (Hb) can also be due to anaemia, especially in women. However, the good news is that it can be managed by making certain diet tweaks.

Here’s ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh suggesting three recipes that can help improve haemoglobin levels.

Haemoglobin is the iron-containing protein found in all red blood cells (RBCs) that gives the cells their characteristic red colour.

Haemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues and organs, and carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs.

Normal range

Adult males: 14 to 18 gm/dL

Adult women: 12 to 16 gm/dL

What are the causes?

The most common cause is anaemia

Other causes include blood loss, injury, gastric ulcer, bleeding piles, heavy menstrual bleeding

Nutritional deficiencies

Damage to bone marrow by radiation, chemotherapy, drugs etc

Kidney failure

Bone marrow disorders

Signs of anaemia

Weakness or fatigue

Lack of energy

Fainting

Pallor

Shortness of breath

Fast or irregular heartbeat

Cold hands or feet

As per Dr Santhosh, there are three simple remedies that can help.

Moringa Leaves Thoran

Ingredients

Half cup – Moringa leaves

½ tsp – Ghee

3 – Onions

Rock salt

Method

*Heat ghee, add chopped onion and sauté

*Add moringa leaves and rock salt

*Sauté for a few minutes till it gets cooked

Raisin-Dates Drink

Ingredients

10 – Raisins

5 – Dates

Method

*Soak dates and raisins overnight

*Squeeze everything and drink this in the morning

ABC Juice

Ingredients

¼ cup – Amla

½ cup – Beetroot

½ cup – Carrot

1 cup – Water

Method

*Blend everything and drink

