This winter, follow these simple tips to enhance gut health

A healthy gut is necessary for overall well-being, as it is the gut that houses a balance of good microorganisms that help in digestion and bolster immunity. Besides, a healthy gut also enhances heart and brain health, quality sleep, and the balance of hormones and energy production. Our gut comprises both good and bad microbes, some of which are required for a healthy gut, while others can be potentially detrimental if they tend to multiply in the gut lining. Therefore, it is imperative to look after the gut, especially during winter as our digestive system is comparatively “less efficient” at this time, said nutritionist Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

Also Read | Try out this well-balanced meal to boost gut health

But what is the link between winter and gut health?

Our metabolism naturally slows down in cold weather due to constant exposure to low temperatures. The sluggish metabolic rate can also impair the digestion process, thereby affecting gut health. Thus it’s necessary to incorporate the right nutrients to maintain gut health and ensure smooth digestion.

What happens when the gut is affected?

Improper digestion can cause flatulence, bloating, uneasiness, abdominal pain, and discomfort. If not taken care of on time, these can even lead to severe gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), gallbladder disease, and inflammation in the intestinal lining, among others.

Abdominal issues lke constipation are common (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Abdominal issues lke constipation are common (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What can help?

Follow these simple tips to maintain a healthy gut in winters

*Include seasonal winter vegetables like beetroot, pumpkin, sweet potato, carrot, turnip, among others, in your diet. These are rich in vitamin C, which can improve the functioning of your immune system and keep away illnesses associated with changing weather. Also, make sure to have winter-special greens including kale, mustard greens, spinach, bathua, brussels sprouts, and fenugreek.

Advertisement

“Make these foods a part of your curries, soups, and stews as they are rich in fibre and help regulate bowel movement. Fibre is the staple for healthy gut microbes and makes them thrive. It also helps us feel satiated, which can prevent overeating. Fibre is equally beneficial for people with diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, and heart issues. A diet rich in fibre also supports weight loss by adding bulk to the diet and preventing unusual hunger pangs,” Puri said.

*Traditional Indian herbs and spices are extremely beneficial in improving digestion and strengthening the immune system. Add these to your tea, soups, and main dishes such as vegetable and meat curries. Some commonly used herbs and spices are cardamom, ginger, clove, turmeric, nutmeg, and cinnamon. However, stick to the quantity, and consume these in limited amounts.

*Adding probiotics to the diet can help maintain the balance of good bacteria in the gut. Probiotics are live microorganisms that are known to have health benefits when consumed through foods like yoghurt, or raita, buttermilk, pickles, and fermented foods like dhokla, idli, dosa, uttapam. Probiotics make the body alkaline and maintain a healthy gut environment.

Advertisement

Here’s how probiotics help (Source: Pexels) Here’s how probiotics help (Source: Pexels)

*For smooth digestion, it’s important to consume adequate fats needed by the body. Healthy fats taken in moderation help to give a good satiety value and boost energy levels. Omega-3 fatty acids – an unsaturated form of fats can help lower the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis. Including ghee in the diet every day can help improve digestion by increasing the count of good bacteria in the gut. Ghee also helps nourish intestinal bacteria, eases the digestion process, and balances hormones.

*You can obtain omega-3 fatty acids from foods such as walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, avocados, and fatty fish such as tuna, herring bone, mackerel, sardines, and salmon.

*Our water consumption goes down in winters, which can adversely affect our digestion. Not having enough water or fluids can make the intestines hard, making it difficult for the stool to pass. Water softens the stools for easy defecation by adding moisture to them. Hence, one must have at least 3-4 litres of water a day.

What to avoid?

Processed, preserved, junk, and and oily foods can wreak havoc on your gut and should be avoided. “Cut down on your sugar, salt, and alcohol intake to ensure a healthy functioning of your digestive system, as these can impair the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut,” Puri said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!