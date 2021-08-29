Want to improve your eyesight? Try these delicious and healthy dips

Caring for your eyes is of paramount importance. Most people have been working from home since the pandemic began, and long working hours in front of computer screens have impacted their eyesight.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says certain nutrients can help to boost your eyesight. She writes in her blog about some healthy dip recipes that will help to enhance your eye health. Read on.

“Eye-friendly nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc help in reducing the risk of certain eye diseases including age-related macular degeneration and cataracts,” she writes.

* Chimichurri sauce

This recipe is rich in parsley and is high in vitamin A, C, and K, which prove to be beneficial for eye health, says the nutritionist. Add apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and garlic and blend these ingredients in a blender. Then add parsley, cilantro, salt, and pepper and blend for 8-10 seconds but stop before it is pureed. Chimichurri sauce can be used as a spread or for garnishing. Use it with grilled vegetables.

Here’s what a homemade chimichurri sauce with parsley and oregano looks like. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Here’s what a homemade chimichurri sauce with parsley and oregano looks like. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Healthy cheesy spinach dip

This low-fat dip has many benefits for your eyes. In her blog, Agarwal writes that spinach is rich in vitamin A, and has a good amount of vitamin C and E, lutein and zeaxanthin. All of these antioxidants protect your eyes. Red pepper complements the spinach in colour and nutrition, and it is loaded with vitamin A and C, too. In a saucepan, cook the Greek yogurt, cream cheese, and Italian shredded cheese over medium heat. Add the sautéed mixture of pepper and onions; add with lemon juice and garlic. Keep stirring.

* Black bean dip

Black beans, writes the nutritionist, are rich in protein. They are also great sources of vitamin C, which is beneficial for eye health. Vitamin C can decrease the chances of developing cataracts and help in fighting macular degeneration. In a small pan, cook onions, pepper, and garlic until very soft. Add to the blender along with drained and rinsed beans. Add remaining spices, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. Blend until very smooth. Serve hot or cold.

* Easy salsa dip

For this, all you need to do is blend diced tomatoes, green chillies, yellow onion, garlic, lime juice, cumin, and cilantro, and you’ll get an easy, low-calorie, and fat-free dip. Tomatoes are one of the main ingredients that make salsa such a health-savvy choice; it is rich in vitamin C.

Salsa dip with fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, parsley and lemon juice. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Salsa dip with fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, parsley and lemon juice. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Walnut dip

Walnuts are rich in vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help decrease the risk of cataracts. Combine walnuts, paneer, milk, curd, and salt, and blend to make a smooth paste. Add remaining walnuts to this mixture. Serve chilled.

Would you like to try these?

