Follow these five steps to improve digestion

When food does not get digested well, it can cause a host of problems including feeling bloated and nausea. Digestive health is important, and as experts say, the gut ultimately dictates how your body and mind functions.

According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, when digestion does not happen as it should, “your body sends you clear signals, such as excessive gas, bloating, high acidity, frequent loose motions, or bowel irregularity”.

She took to Instagram to mention that a few simple lifestyle tweaks in diet and physical activity “can help your digestive system do the job it is meant to do more efficiently”, which is to “fully deliver and absorb nutrients for overall health and smoothly rid the body of its unwanted waste”.

She listed the following five points to improve digestion in a simple manner:

1. Chewing your food 20 times: It helps to break the food down, as well as stimulate salivary enzymes which can aid digestion.

2. Drink water: It is important to drink approximately 2-3 litres of water every day. It can give your digestive system the boost it needs. First thing in the morning, drink two glasses of lukewarm water.

3. Exercise: Regular, moderate exercise like walking can help get your bowels moving by moving food smoothly through the digestive system, thereby reducing the risk of constipation.

4. Eat fibre-rich food: Fibre absorbs water in your digestive system, giving bulk and softness to the stool. But make sure you consume a lot of water, too.

5. Listen to your body: If you feel the urge to go to the bathroom, go. Do not postpone trips to the bathroom, otherwise the stool can stay in the colon for long causing it to become dry and difficult to pass.

“Our digestive system does more than simply digest food. It improves resistance to infection, enhances nutrient absorption and prevents the formation of kidney and gall stones. So start by making the right food choices and lifestyle modifications, and your digestive system will help you stay in the pink of health,” the expert said.

