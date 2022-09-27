5 important things to know before undergoing total knee replacement surgery

In recent times, orthopedic problems have been on the rise, affecting people across age groups. It could be because of the sedentary lifestyle led by people, who are bound to their chairs and their computer screens all day every day, leaving no time for physical activities like yoga, working out in the gym or exercising outdoors.

These days, total knee replacement surgeries have become crucial to treat patients suffering from severe knee problems, says Dr Sinukumar Bhaskaran, consultant – orthopedics and joint replacement surgery at Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune.

The doctor explains that it is a surgical procedure that removes the patient’s thighbone, shinbone and kneecap, and replaces the injured bone and cartilage with an artificial joint (prosthesis) comprising metal alloys, premium plastics, and polymers.

“It is a common procedure that eases pain and stiffness due to arthritis or other injuries. After having a knee replacement and recovering from it, the patient can resume regular activities,” he adds.

According to Dr Bhaskaran, there are five important things, however, that a patient must know before undergoing a total knee replacement surgery; read on.

1. There are multiple types of knee replacement surgeries: It is crucial to understand that there are different types of surgeries for the unique condition of each patient.

2. Total knee replacement surgery is for all ages: The common assumption is that knee replacement surgery is not recommended for a patient younger than 50. Surgery recommendations, however, are based on a patient’s level of discomfort and functional limitations.

3. Control health issues for quick recovery: It is important for a patient to manage health issues like diabetes and obesity to ensure a smooth recovery after surgery. Losing even a small amount of weight helps in recovery. Many surgeons recommend physical therapy before surgery to strengthen the muscles around the knee joint. One should also share with the operating team about the medications they are on, to ensure appropriate anesthesia modalities. It is imperative to avoid or reduce alcohol and tobacco intake during the perioperative phase.

4. Delay in the surgery can cause further damage: Waiting for too long can result in increased pain, muscle atrophy, deformity, and a reduction in the ability to fully straighten the knee post surgery. The improvement in medical technologies ensures one can get total knee replacement surgeries even before the age of 60 years. If the patient’s condition requires immediate surgery before 60 years, doctors may recommend going for a total knee replacement. A delay in treatment can reduce the chances of recovery and lead to other complications.

5. Consider the complications: A patient must be aware of the complications after surgery, which may include blood clots and breathing problems. If you have chills, drainage from your surgical scar, or increasing pain, redness, swelling, and tenderness in your knee, call your doctor immediately.

