Five important health concerns women must discuss with their gynecologists

August 26, 2021 9:10:58 am
A woman goes through various hormonal changes in her life. While some of it is deemed normal, there comes a time when certain concerns need to be addressed and further discussed with a healthcare expert.
Dr Vaishali Joshi, a senior obstetrician and gynecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital shares five basic yet important concerns that a woman must visit a gynaecologist for and get it treated.
Painful periods
It is also called dysmenorrhoea. If pain incapacitates women to abstain from work or affects their quality of life then it needs to be investigated. Clinical examination by and pelvic sonography is required before definitive treatment is offered.
Vaginal discomfort or pain
This may be due to multitude of reasons. It may be due to vaginal infection or urine infection or boil in skin near lips of the vagina (vulva). Occasionally there may be vaginal discharge or itching. Over the counter medicines usually do not work as correct treatment by the doctor is necessary to treat it.
Bleeding after sex or bleeding in between two periods
It can be a warning sign of sexually transmitted infections (STI), also called as pelvic inflammatory disease or cervical cancer or infection. Clear visualisation of the lower genital organs is required along with specific tests such as Pap smear test, Chlymadia test to make the diagnosis. STIs and early cancer of the cervix (neck of the womb) can be treated completely if detected early.
Urine leakage
It is very embarrassing socially and hence, most women find it difficult to open up about urinary leakage. It usually happens while coughing or sneezing or exercising or when one has a strong urge to pass urine and leakage occurs before one reaches the toilet. Sometimes it can be associated with involuntary leakage of watery stools or gas from the back passage. These problems need to be assessed early by a specialist so that correct exercises, bladder training treatments can be started to prevent progression of the issue.
Lump or swelling in the breast
Any lump or bump in the breast or discharge through the nipple should be taken seriously. The clinical examination by the doctor is essential so that further testing by sonography or mammography can be carried out to ascertain the nature of the lump. Hence, it’s very important to do self-breast examination every month by every woman.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-