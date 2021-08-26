Five important health concerns women must discuss with their gynecologists

A woman goes through various hormonal changes in her life. While some of it is deemed normal, there comes a time when certain concerns need to be addressed and further discussed with a healthcare expert.

ALSO READ | Visiting the gynaecologist? Here are some things to keep in mind

Dr Vaishali Joshi, a senior obstetrician and gynecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital shares five basic yet important concerns that a woman must visit a gynaecologist for and get it treated.

Painful periods

It is also called dysmenorrhoea. If pain incapacitates women to abstain from work or affects their quality of life then it needs to be investigated. Clinical examination by and pelvic sonography is required before definitive treatment is offered.

Vaginal discomfort or pain

This may be due to multitude of reasons. It may be due to vaginal infection or urine infection or boil in skin near lips of the vagina (vulva). Occasionally there may be vaginal discharge or itching. Over the counter medicines usually do not work as correct treatment by the doctor is necessary to treat it.

Consult your gynaecologist if you are facing these issues. (Source: Pixabay) Consult your gynaecologist if you are facing these issues. (Source: Pixabay)

Bleeding after sex or bleeding in between two periods

It can be a warning sign of sexually transmitted infections (STI), also called as pelvic inflammatory disease or cervical cancer or infection. Clear visualisation of the lower genital organs is required along with specific tests such as Pap smear test, Chlymadia test to make the diagnosis. STIs and early cancer of the cervix (neck of the womb) can be treated completely if detected early.

Urine leakage

It is very embarrassing socially and hence, most women find it difficult to open up about urinary leakage. It usually happens while coughing or sneezing or exercising or when one has a strong urge to pass urine and leakage occurs before one reaches the toilet. Sometimes it can be associated with involuntary leakage of watery stools or gas from the back passage. These problems need to be assessed early by a specialist so that correct exercises, bladder training treatments can be started to prevent progression of the issue.

ALSO READ | Experts point out risk of chemical-ridden intimate hygiene washes

Lump or swelling in the breast

Any lump or bump in the breast or discharge through the nipple should be taken seriously. The clinical examination by the doctor is essential so that further testing by sonography or mammography can be carried out to ascertain the nature of the lump. Hence, it’s very important to do self-breast examination every month by every woman.