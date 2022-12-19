ImPaCCT Foundation: Tata Memorial Hospital helps 307 childhood cancer survivors to complete their studies

ANAND GYANPRAKASH Singh was only two-year-old when he lost his eyesight in 2000 due to Retinoblastoma — an eye cancer that begins in the back of the retina. Now, in 2022, the 24-year-old is employed with a bank and is the sole breadwinner of his family.

However, there was a time when due to financial constraints, he contemplated dropping out of his studies but thanks to the Childhood Cancer Education Programme of the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC), Parel, his dreams did not meet an abrupt end. The programme partially sponsored his education like many other cancer survivors.

Also Read | How blood cancer steeled her resolve to beat it and become a researcher at the hospital that saved her

Annually, the hospital gets around 4,000 new paediatric patients. Following the advancement in the field of paediatric cancer and timely treatment, the survival rate of patients has increased to 80 per cent who can live a normal life like any other child.

Many of these children are from underprivileged families like Anand, who lost his father at a young age.

TMC’s ImPaCCT Foundation started the Childhood Cancer Education Programme in 2010 to help these children. Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, a total of 307 children benefited from the initiative.

In 2016-17 and 2017-18, the scholarship was awarded to 36 and 23 children, respectively. The number gradually surged to 53 in 2018-19 and 82 in 2019-20. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, a total of 50 and 63 children were awarded the scholarship, respectively.

Anand, who completed his Bachelors of Arts (BA) from Wilson College in 2018, said the scholarship helped him pay the admission and hostel fees. “Due to the scholarship, I could finish my education and now be able to support my family,” he said.

Advertisement

Under the scholarship, children between grades 1 and 8 are awarded get Rs 25,000 per year. For grades above 9, they get Rs 50,000 per year.

The funding process sees participation from different corporate and non-government organisations.

Another such case is of Komal Mohandas Kumbhalwar, who was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2012. After battling for almost 10 years, she was cured of cancer after undergoing a bone marrow transplant at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Kharghar.

Advertisement

Later, she completed her TMH’s Masters in Clinical Research programme with help of the scholarship that partially financed her course expenses.

“I struggled with several remissions and the hospital became my second home. Never did I think that one day, I would be able to complete higher studies,” she said.

The children are selected depending on poor socio-economic strata, active treatment at the hospital if they are medically to continue their studies.

Under the education programme, the hospitals also provide in-formal education to all children coming to the hospital in the OPD and the ward.

“Childhood cancer has a high recovery rate. Through this initiative, we ensure that the surviving children don’t drop out of their education after recovery especially due to financial constraints,” said Shalini Jatia, Secretary at ImPaCCT Foundation. “If needed we also counsel the parents.”