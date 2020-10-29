Give your immunity a natural boost with this easy recipe

Here’s how to keep your immunity high. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s how to keep your immunity high. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Despite numerous medicines and syrups available in the market, there is nothing like treating seasonal issues like cold and cough with a natural/herbal remedy. Herbal remedies are known to have no side-effects and help to build one’s immunity in the long run. And as we all know, immunity-boosters have been big this season owing to the pandemic.

To help you more, here is a simple kashayam or kadha recipe from Archana Doshi that will definitely help you keep seasonal troubles at bay.

Check it out below:

“Tulsi kashayam is a homemade remedy that you can drink when you have a cough and cold. The health benefits of tulsi are numerous and you can drink this herbal tea any time of the day,” she said.

Doshi mentioned how the simple remedy has been used “primarily to help in respiratory problems like cough and cold”.”It is a herbal tea made from tulsi (holy basil), black pepper, dry ginger and palm sugar. This magic combination is great when you are suffering from cold or cough,” she said.

“It helps you get relief from respiratory disorders, fever, asthma, lung disorders, heart diseases and stress. Tulsi has excellent antibiotic, germicidal, fungicidal and disinfectant agent and very effectively protects our body from all sorts of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. It has endless miraculous and medicinal values, and has been worshipped and highly valued in India for thousands of years,” she added.

Here is the simple homemade remedy.

Ingredients

2 cups – Water

1 no – Tulsi (holy basil)

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

½ tsp – Dry ginger powder

1 tsp – Palm sugar

Method

*Add water into a saucepan, tear the tulsi leaves and add; give it a brisk boil.

*Once the colour of the water changes slightly, add black pepper powder, ginger powder, palm sugar and boil for a few more minutes and turn off the heat.

How to consume it?

*Serve Tulsi Kashayam hot and have it two to three times a day to get maximum relief from cough and cold.

