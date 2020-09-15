Looking for an immumity-boosting recipe? Try this juice today

Boost your immunity with this juice recipe. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Considering that the threat of the pandemic still looms large, it is necessary to continue taking precautions and work towards boosting one’s immunity. And while there are various ways to do that, there is nothing better than depending on fresh vegetables and commonly found kitchen spices and herbs that have proven to be extremely nutritious for one’s health.

A good immunity-boosting concoction should contain all the needed antioxidants that help build one’s immunity over time.

Immunity, a buzzword in today’s times, is important to protect us from diseases caused by bacteria or viruses while removing foreign bodies that may be malignant for the system. The immune system is developed over time, which means that one should consume nutritious foods as much as possible.

If you like juices, here is a concoction that you can surely try to boost your immunity, suggested Archana Doshi from ArchanasKitchen.

Take a look at the easy recipe below:

Here’s what she said: “Turmeric, amla, ginger, pepper and honey – a juice which we have to build immunity. I have always had only turmeric milk and given that to my children too. This juice I had in Bali, Indonesia called Jjamu. They don’t add amla, but I went ahead and added it. Have it as shots as it makes a great immunity builder.“.

Ingredients

250g – Fresh turmeric

200g – Fresh amla

100g – Fresh ginger

Honey and pepper to taste

Method

*Grate amla, fresh turmeric and ginger. Then blend with water and strain.

*After every strain, blend the mixture again with more water and strain. Do this three to four times.

How to consume it?

*You get approximately 1 litre of juice which you can store in the refrigerator for a week.

*Juice is diluted and hence can be had just like that in small shot glasses.

Would you try?

