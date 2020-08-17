Boost your immunity with this fresh, healthy juice

Even though the monsoon has officially started across the country, many places still continue to experience hot and humid weather. Owing to the unpredictable weather changes which make the body susceptible to infections and flu, along with the current health crisis the world is engulfed in, one must adopt measures that help boost the body’s immunity. To add that much needed dose of immunity and good health to your routine, Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a yummy juice recipe that we thought you might like to try.
This is what she said, “We know many of you might be tempted to reach out for aerated drinks to quench your thirst, but we highly urge you guys to swap it for a healthy juice instead! Here is one of our all-time favourite recipe,” mentioned Karachiwala’s Instagram page Yasmin Body Image.
View this post on Instagram
The summer heat is slowly getting to us, even though we're indoors ☀We know many of you might be tempted to reach out for aerated drinks to quench your thirst, but we highly urge you guys to swap it for a healthy juice instead! Here is one of our all-time favourite recipes by @eatfit247 which will also help boost your immunity (which we all need to make sure we're doing with the current coronavirus situation)! What you'll need: 🍹1/2 apple 🍹1/2 orange, halved and peeled 🍹1 small carrot 🍹1/4 cucumber, peeled 🍹1 inch of ginger 🍹1/4 lemon, peeled 🍹Water, to dilute if needed How to make it: 👉Juice them all! 👉Add water if you think the juice has to be diluted (we prefer it without a sweetener, since it is already sweet enough). 👉Enjoy! #Quarantine #HealthyRecipes #ImmuneBoosting
The recipe is originally from nutritionist Shweta Shah, who is a believer of Ayurveda.
Here’s the easy recipe.
Ingredients
½ – Apple
½ – Orange, halved and peeled
1 – Small carrot
¼ – Cucumber, peeled
1 inch – Ginger
¼ – Lemon, peeled
Water, to dilute if needed
ALSO READ | Try these 2 morning drinks will help you boost your immunity
Method
*Juice all the ingredients.
*Add water, if needed.
*Add a sweetener, if needed.
*Enjoy!
Health benefits
*Fresh vegetable juices are a great way to keep the body healthy. Carrots, apples, and oranges help the body protect itself and fight off infections, and also give you your dose of vitamin C.
When are you trying it out?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.